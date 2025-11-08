Tokayev holds talks with U.S. President

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

During the meeting at the White House, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of the United States for the invitation to visit Washington and for the exceptional hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation, akorda.kz reports.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the historic nature of Donald Trump’s presidency, under whose leadership the United States continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic, political, and technological power.





The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the American leader is making a decisive contribution to ensuring a safer, more stable, and more prosperous world.





President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the U.S. President’s peace initiatives, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which could contribute to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).





For his part, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan.





The two leaders welcomed the signing of commercial agreements between Kazakhstan and the United States worth over $17 billion as part of the visit.





During the talks, the Presidents held a substantive exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues and identified promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.





They also discussed pressing topics on the international agenda.