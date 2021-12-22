Tokayev: Over 30 years of existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization

Zhandos Burkitbayev has been named Acting Minister of health of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Monday, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region, Zhandos Burkitbayev graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty National Medical University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Kazakhstani Medical University "High School of Public Health", and Turan University.

In 2008, Burkitbayev headed the Blood Center of Astana city.

In 2011/19, he was Director of the Transfusion Medicine Research and Production Center.

In 2009, he too up the post of Chairman of the Board of the National Scientific Cancer Center.

In 2021, he was appointed as Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.





As earlier reported, Alexei Tsoi has been relieved of the post of Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential decree, the presidential press office said on Monday.





Born in 1977 in Shymkent city he is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business ‘Daneker’.





He started his medical career in 2001 and then worked for a number of Kazakhstani medical companies.





For the first time Alexei Tsoi joined the Healthcare Ministry as a vice minister in 2014. He was appointed the Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2020 and reappointed in January 2021.