14.04.2023, 18:38 14621
Tokayev talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over phone
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a conversation over the phone, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The two Heads of State exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Tokayev and Raisi also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Iranian relations. The sides noted great opportunities for further expansion of cooperation, including in transport, logistics, and trade.
The Presidents exchanged views on the current issues of regional and international agenda.
17.04.2023, 13:33 12166
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Departments for Political & Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Miroslav Jenča, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The parties debated important directions of practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, as well as within the framework of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).
Great attention was paid to the prospects to open the UN Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Miroslav Jenča assessed the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN and the political reforms of Kazakhstan.
Besides, they shared views on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.
In a conclusion the Head of State conveyed greetings to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
17.04.2023, 09:16 14921
Kazakh delegation hands humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
The Kazakh delegation led by Vice Prime Minister-Trade Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, Kazinform quotes the Facebook account of Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson.
The delegation handed humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan pursuant to the tasks of the Head of State.
Besides, Kazakh and Afghan businessmen held there a special trade and business forum. As stated there, the trading house of Kazakhstan will open in Afghanistan.
He added Kazakhstan mainly supplies Afghanistan with wheat flour, wheat-rye flour, wheat, railway locomotives, flax seeds and sunflower oil.
Since the international community understands that the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan can’t be allowed, we need to restore and develop trade and economic ties with this country. It is necessary to note the importance of implementing infrastructure projects, as one of the vectors for the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, especially in the sphere of integration processes in Central and South Asia," he noted.
14.04.2023, 17:41 15071
Yerevan expresses readiness to develop coop with Kazakhstan in healthcare
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan, during the meeting issues of development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the field of healthcare were discussed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The Armenian side was informed about the results of the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan held in March this year, as well as about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Minister Avanesyan, congratulating on the successful holding of the elections, highly appreciated the policy of the Kazakh leadership.
The parties noted the active interaction between the two countries in the medical field and expressed interest in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, exchanging experience in modernizing primary health care, rapid response to infectious diseases, introducing and developing a digital healthcare system and medical insurance. During the conversation, the schedule of joint events for 2023 and the issues of holding the next 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission on Economic Cooperation on April 27-28 this year in Yerevan were also considered. Avanesyan confirmed her participation in the International Conference on Primary Health Care and the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in Astana in October 2023.
13.04.2023, 13:35 41291
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Elena Rybakina
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today reigning Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office. The President congratulated Elena Rybakina on her bright performances at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and at Miami tournaments and thanked her for her fierce will to win.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstani tennis players’ success promotes the popularization of this sport among the younger generation. In turn, Elena Rybakina thanked the President for her support and congratulations on her victories. She assured the President that she would further work hard to achieve greater results at the prestigious international competitions.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said more than 30,000 citizens play tennis in Kazakhstan. 10,000 of them are children under 10. To attract more people to this sport, tennis courts were built in 17 regions of the country and Baby Tennis program was launched.
On April 14-15 Astana will host the qualification match of the Billie Jin King Cup, where Kazakhstan’s female team will play vs Poland. The winner of the match will get a license to the world championships.
As the Head of State stressed, holding such international events in Kazakhstan promotes the development of tennis in the country. He wished also success to the Kazakhstani athletes who got their 2024 Paris Olympic Games licenses.
12.04.2023, 16:47 54046
Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science - President
Speaking at the first meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies under the President, Tokayev said that spending on science has rose by 60%, while the share of science in the GDP dropped to 0.13% over the past five years
Alongside other post-Soviet countries, Kazakhstan stuck in the paradigm of mobilization model of science development, with an extremely centralized system of planning and management, critical dependence on state funds, businesses’ low interest in research and development, outflow and shortage of personnel, especially young people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.
Speaking at the first meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies under the President, Tokayev said that spending on science has rose by 60%, while the share of science in the GDP dropped to 0.13% over the past five years. Much of the spending, that is, 70% is budgetary funds. At the same time, there is a huge imbalance in financing different areas of science, with fundamental and applied research accounting for 82% of the budgetary funds, and development works a mere 18%.
Stressing that the country lacks modern knowledge-intensive productions, the Kazakh Head of State said that 65% of the country’s enterprises are of third technological generation (primary sector or metallurgy), 34%are of fourth technological generation (mechanical engineering and petrochemical industry), and a mere 1% are of fifth technological generation (microelectronics, robotization). There are no enterprises of sixth technological generation focusing on nano- and biotechnologies in the country, the President said, adding that the country is so far behind in the most advanced branches of science.
12.04.2023, 16:30 54136
Kazakh President tasks to create tech parks and engineering hubs in regions
Addressing the 1st meeting of the National Science and Technologies Council the Head of State stressed the need to build a wide network of research institutions for the system-based development of academic research, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said the country’s science should be at the forefront of economic modernization. For example, there is a knowledge society concept in China approved by party ideologists. It means China has the concept of a scientifically grounded society. All the important decisions of the party and government in the country pass through obligatory scientific inquiry. All this demonstrates there is a need for drastic renovation of the scientific development model of Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added if necessary, in the future, it is possible to shift to a rational economy model based on scientific approaches and digitalization. The experience of such countries as the USA, China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Turkiye clearly shows that their impressive achievements are the result of the transition to an open market model of science.
The President highlighted the importance of stirring children’s interest in science and creating a new generation of Kazakhstani scientists. It is necessary to support research universities, strengthen ties between science and production, and reduce the cost of innovations. It is crucial to inculcate new ideas and technological developments, attract necessary specialists, and attract young people to the work of scientific centres.
The Head of State stressed the need to introduce tax and investment preferences.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to create academic excellence centres, science parks, engineering hubs and laboratories in the regions taking into account regional features and priorities of scientific and technological, and economic development. The Head of State said the number of research universities should also grow consistently.
12.04.2023, 15:39 54246
Scientific development is one of the key directions of state policy, Kazakh President
The 1st session of the National Science and Technologies Council took place under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said that today’s meeting is of great importance. Science was always considered the main key to development. All the achievements in the history of mankind are gained thanks to knowledge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the development of science is one of the key directions of national policy.
The new National Council includes young specialists working in scientific centres known worldwide. The Head of State signed a decree on its foundation and awarding the status of the council under the President. It is called to elaborate recommendations on the priorities of the national policy in science. Great attention was paid to the composition of the council. Representatives of the older generation who heavily contributed to the country’s science as well as foreign scientists were invited. Young specialists working in scientific centres known worldwide also joined the council.
The Head of State stressed the need to determine first the priorities of the council.
12.04.2023, 15:32 47801
National Council for Science and Technologies holds its 1st meeting under President’s chairmanship
The National Council for Science and Technologies under the Kazakh President held its first meeting under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's chairmanship in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Addressing the round table discussing new trends in science development, Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki, Chairman of the Science Committee of the Science and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan, said that today’s meeting was a very serious start for future transformations.
The Head of State backed most of the initiatives announced by the scholars. The four keynote speakers raised systemic issues regarding the role of academic sciences, needs of the real economy in their scientific research," he said.
Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki noted that development of nuclear energy, new technologies, and thorium reactors was discussed as well.
The third set of issues was about the development of genomic technologies in the light of ensuring biological security. The final issues focused on the discussion on preserving the heritage, historic and archeological finds, as well as direct effect of knowledge-intensive production on the development of social and economic potential of the country," said the Science Committee Chairman.
All the issued voiced will be addressed in strategic documents of the country, he added.
According to Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki, upon President Tokayev’s instruction, measures were taken to form a new role of the Academy of Sciences in developing Kazakhstan’s science system, social support for scholars, and new ways of financing the logistical base of laboratories and scientific centers.
Under the President’s leadership and support, the science budget has been raised in recent years. This year, it will reach KZT158bn, with further increases to KZT240bn," said Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki.
He went on to add that the measures carried out are of systemic nature and aim at an open model of science, which, according to him, include three major parts such as provision of tax incentives and investment preferences for businesses, development of university science, and the presence of priority and relevant science development areas and their discussion at the level of national councils.
