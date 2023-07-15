TRMC: Faulty pressure gauges were detected at Zhezkazgan and Balkhash thermal power plants

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

Tell a friend

Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology Kuanysh Yelikbayev reported on the results of the activities of the Committee and its territorial bodies for 6 months, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





According to the chairman, in 6 months of this year, the Committee issued 34 prescriptions for the elimination of violations and initiated administrative proceedings with the issuance of 136 protocols totaling 113 million tenge.





So, in the Ulytau region, when checking the CHP plants of the cities of Zhezkazgan and Balkhash, it was found that technical pressure gauges, pressure sensors (40 units) are used with an expired verification period. On the railway of the Branch of JSC "NC" KTZ" - "Almaty branch of the backbone network" 70 measuring instruments (current transformer, pressure gauges, meters) were found unsuitable for use.





In the Karaganda region, during the inspection of the activities of 7 mines, the facts of the use of about 100 units of measuring instruments (such as: technical manometers, cage and skip, ventilation lifts, etc.) with an expired verification period were established.





The Committee also carried out preventive control without visiting 1099 subjects of jewelry sales.





Violations were detected in 723 cases, that is, in 70%. We are talking about the fact that jewelry was sold that did not have a Kazakh stamp on it. As of today, 291 violators have eliminated all comments by notifying the state agency, and 34% have not submitted supporting documents and will be subject to a comprehensive inspection with a visit next year", - Chairman of the Committee Kuanysh Yelikbayev said.