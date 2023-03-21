19.03.2023, 12:51 26686
Voter turnout for elections reaches 30.65%, Kazakh CEC
According to the election commissions of the regions, cities of the republican significance, and the capital city the voting turnout for the elections was 30.65% of all citizens put on the lists as of 12:00 March 19, 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh CEC.
33.58% cast their votes in Abai region, 33.63% in Akmola, 33.18% in Aktobe region, 34.41% in Almaty region, 30.66% voted in Atyrau region, 33.61% in West Kazakhstan, 35.82% in Zhambyl region, 33.15% took votes in Zhetysu region, 34.19% in Karaganda region, 37.39% in Kostanay region, 32.78% in Kyzylorda region, 32.43% in Mangistau region, 34.26% went to the votes in Pavodar region, 32.81% in North Kazakhstan, 38.29% in Turkistan region, 34.61% in Ulytau region, 34.16% in East Kazakhstan, 23.35% cast ballot in Astana. 11.25% in Almaty, and 19.63% in Shymkent.
Voting turnout data will be given at 02:10 p.m., 04:10 p.m., 08:10 p.m., and 08:10 p.m. Astana time.
The preliminary voter turnout will be provided at 10:10 p.m.
20.03.2023, 12:14 9431
CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations
Coordinator of the CSTO PA Mission, deputy head of the security standing committee of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Belarus Alexander Markevich commented on the election process in Kazakhstan
Coordinator of the CSTO PA Mission, deputy head of the security standing committee of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Belarus Alexander Markevich commented on the election process in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international norms. No violations were detected during the distribution of bulletins, propaganda, voting process, and voting count," he told a briefing.
As earlier reported, Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan.
The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.
The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana.
20.03.2023, 11:40 9546
2023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad
All polling stations overseas have wrapped up their work, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
77 polling stations were opened in foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 62 countries. 12,132 people were on the voter registration lists.
Voter turnout reached 72.54% with 8,800 Kazakhstanis who cast their votes abroad.
20.03.2023, 11:19 9721
No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.
The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana. They said that no administrative and legal election violations were detected there.
20.03.2023, 10:25 9821
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win at Indian Wells
The President expressed confidence that she will further succeed on the world’s best tennis courts
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, Kazinform reports.
The Head of State said Elena Rybakina showed highly professional tennis, a strong will, and high culture of sportsmanship. The President expressed confidence that she will further succeed on the world’s best tennis courts.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won her first Indian Wells title.
20.03.2023, 10:13 9721
Kazakh President signs amendments to tax legislation
The text of the law is published in the press
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On the amendments to the Code of Kazakhstan "On taxes and other governmental charges" (The Tax Code), and the Law of Kazakhstan "On bringing into force the Code of Kazakhstan "On the taxes and other governmental charges" (The Tax Code)", Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is published in the press.
20.03.2023, 09:32 9901
2023 Majilis: The last polling station overseas completes its work
The last polling station overseas completed its work in San Francisco, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
The voter turnout made 74%.
As earlier reported, voting ended in 15 regions of Kazakhstan at 08:00 p.m.
12,350,004 were put on the list of eligible voters countrywide. As of 08:00 p.m., some 6,509,695 cast their ballots that is 54.09% of all included in the list.
According to the exit-poll results, six political parties get into the Majilis. The voter turnout reached 53.25%.
The exit-poll shows AMANAT Party secured 53.46% of the total votes. 10.52% of the voters cast their ballots for Auyl Party, 8.9% for Respublica Party, 6.25% for the People's Party of Kazakhstan, 3.22% for Baitaq Party, 7.87% for Ak Zhol Party, and 5.31% for the National Social and Democratic Party. 4.47% of the voters voted against all candidates.
20.03.2023, 07:00 9996
AMANAT Party leads in elections with 53.46% of votes - Exit poll
Results of the exit poll by the Eurasian Integration Institute for the early elections for the Majilis of parliament were announced during an online marathon Sailau 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The voter turnout in the 2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections stood at 53.25%.
According to the exit poll results, AMANAT Party secured 53.46% of the total votes. 10.52% of the voters cast their ballots for Auyl Party, 8.9% for Respublica Party, 6.25% for the People's Party of Kazakhstan, 3.22% for Baitaq Party, 7.87% for Ak Zhol Party, and 5.31% for the National Social and Democratic Party. 4.47% of the voters voted against all candidates.
The exit poll covered 30 thousand voters at 200 polling stations, including 124 in cities and 76 in villages.
Voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats ended at 8:00 pm local time in 15 regions of the country. At 9:00pm local time, voting was wrapped up in five more regions of the country - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.
19.03.2023, 10:56 21866
Polling stations start working in Türkiye, Russia, Jordan and Iran
Polling stations have started working in the Turkish cities of Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, Kazinform reports.
Besides, ballot stations have opened in Tehran (Iran), cities of Riyadh and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan) and Doha (Qatar) and Russia's Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan.
The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies is underway in Kazakhstan.
12,032,550 nationals of Kazakhstan are eligible to vote in the current parliamentary elections countrywide and at 77 ballot stations in 62 foreign countries.
