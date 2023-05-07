05.05.2023, 17:19 17441
Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
Ministry of Defence
"This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%," Kazinform cites President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%. As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country's army.
04.05.2023, 16:37
Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan
Akorda
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon revealed the plans for cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan while making the joint statement at the Akorda, Kazinform reports. As stated there, today the parties prioritized mining and metallurgic, light and food industries, machine building, and pharmaceuticals. Tajikistan invited Kazakhstan to develop the country's promising oil and gas plays. Emomali Rakhmon said cooperation in digitalization and AI, banking and financial markets would also be mutually beneficial. The President said Tajikistan considers further widening of cultural exchange and ties between the scientific establishments and universities of the two nations of vital importance.
04.05.2023, 16:13
Kazakh President to attend Central Asia Leaders’ Summit
The Head of State confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe and expressed gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for an invitation.
While making the joint statement Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe, Kazinform reports.
The Head of State said during the talks they exchanged views on the pressing issues of the regional and global agenda, stated affinity of the positions in the international arena, and readiness to promote common interests at the multilateral platforms. The parties also focused on ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region, debated the current situation in Afghanistan.
The Kazakh President stressed the sustainable development of the region is a goal which meets the vital interests of all fraternal nations of the region. The sides agreed to further continue close cooperation within consultative meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia.
The Head of State confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe and expressed gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for an invitation.
03.05.2023, 17:05
Tokayev receives President of FIFA Gianni Infantino
Akorda
They discussed issues of increasing the potential of Kazakhstani football and the development of youth sport, presidential press service reports. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gianni Infantino on his recent relection as the FIFA President and thanked him for his invaluable contribution to the development of football worldwide, including in our country. The President expressed his high appreciation for the prospects of enhancing cooperation with FIFA. "I think that your visit is very important in terms of facilitating football in Kazakhstan. I know that you are doing a lot of things to develop football, which is the most popular and spectacular sport in the world. We appreciate your efforts and support you as the president of FIFA. We will be a very good partner of FIFA and your personally", the Head of State said. President mentioned that in Kazakhstan there are over 1 million people systematically involved in football. To date, there are 17 football centers and 2 academies in all regions of the country, which train more than 7,000 children. Gianni Infantino assured that FIFA is ready to share its best international experience and to assist to foster football's development in Kazakhstan. "It's not the first time I have been in Kazakhstan, but it's my first time as the FIFA president. So it is a big honor for me to meet with you on this occasion. I know that you love football like everyone else in this beautiful country. We can do great things together. Kazakhstan has become a very important country in the global landscape, not just regionally. It is a great partner for FIFA. We need to work together because there are so many opportunities through football for integration of society in this country and also to bring people from other countries together", Gianni Infantino said
28.04.2023, 19:09
President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime
akorda.kz
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Turkmen on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
28.04.2023, 17:19
Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India
gov.kz
The Indian capital New Delhi hosted a regular meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries. Representing Kazakhstan was defense minister colonel-general Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Kazinform has learnt from the Defense Ministry of the country.
The ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan exchanged views on defense cooperation within the Organization amidst the current geopolitical circumstance.
During the meeting, the relevance of strengthening of confidence-building measures in the military field, coordination of efforts of the SCO members on countering new challenges and threats to regional security in the agenda of the Organization was noted.
The SCO countries’ defense ministers are to hold the next meeting in Kazakhstan in 2024.
The current state and prospects of bilateral; military cooperation was a focus of the meetings between Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov with Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh as well as general of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) colonel-general Li Shangfu.
28.04.2023, 10:31
Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi
gov.kz
Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov has met with National Defense Minister of China Li Shangfu, Kazinform reports.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperaion of Kazakhstan and China.
Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the regular meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Earlier, he met Minister of Defense of India Shri Rajnath Singh for discussing the state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperation, the press office of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.
27.04.2023, 12:25
Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President
akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to distinguish between provocative appeals and reality, Kazinform reports.
We must suppress any provocations aimed at undermining our unity and accord. We see the increasing number of various falsifications and fakes and destructive publications in public field," said the President at the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan today.
According to him, the authors of these materials have nothing to do with Kazakhstan, "as they are trying to sow the seeds of strife in our society, while residing abroad."
Their actions aim at creating the atmosphere of mistrust, incitement of hatred among the people and undermining state security," he stressed.
Therefore, being responsible citizens, we must counter any manifestations of radicalism, extremism and separatism. We must be delicate and, at the same time, tough, and fair," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.
27.04.2023, 08:17
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during his official visit to Tehran, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
At the meeting, Alikhan Smailov conveyed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s greetings to Ebrahim Raisi and noted that the issue of development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations had been in focus of the Kazakh side.
To date, the governments of Kazakhstan and Iran actively work on implementation of the tasks set at the highest level. I am confident that this year we will receive new high results of our cooperation both in the bilateral and multilateral formats," Alikhan Smailov said.
Namely, the sides agreed to hold the 1st session of the Kazakhstan-Iran Working Group on Agriculture this year to boost cooperation in agro-industrial sector. Besides, a decision was taken to appoint a trade representative of Kazakhstan to Iran to strengthen the interaction in this field.
The sides discussed the relevant issues of development of trade-economic, investment and near-border cooperation as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in cultural-humanitarian sector.
