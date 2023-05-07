Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

They discussed issues of increasing the potential of Kazakhstani football and the development of youth sport, presidential press service reports. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gianni Infantino on his recent relection as the FIFA President and thanked him for his invaluable contribution to the development of football worldwide, including in our country. The President expressed his high appreciation for the prospects of enhancing cooperation with FIFA. "I think that your visit is very important in terms of facilitating football in Kazakhstan. I know that you are doing a lot of things to develop football, which is the most popular and spectacular sport in the world. We appreciate your efforts and support you as the president of FIFA. We will be a very good partner of FIFA and your personally", the Head of State said. President mentioned that in Kazakhstan there are over 1 million people systematically involved in football. To date, there are 17 football centers and 2 academies in all regions of the country, which train more than 7,000 children. Gianni Infantino assured that FIFA is ready to share its best international experience and to assist to foster football's development in Kazakhstan. "It's not the first time I have been in Kazakhstan, but it's my first time as the FIFA president. So it is a big honor for me to meet with you on this occasion. I know that you love football like everyone else in this beautiful country. We can do great things together. Kazakhstan has become a very important country in the global landscape, not just regionally. It is a great partner for FIFA. We need to work together because there are so many opportunities through football for integration of society in this country and also to bring people from other countries together", Gianni Infantino said

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.