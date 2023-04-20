We need real industrialization - President

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

Ramping up our own production is crucial. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the meeting on the socio-economic development of the country held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.





The President reminded of the adoption of the Law "On Industrial Policy" at his instruction, which enabled to create conditions for the processing sector development and require to provide domestic enterprises with affordable raw materials," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





However, as the President noted, the bulk of the produced metal is still exported, and this is the lost value added within the country.





The Government develops additional regulatory-legal mechanisms which must be implemented in the first half of this year. The model of simple export of raw materials cannot be applied now. We need to build new plants and productions in the country," he stressed.





The Head of State touched upon also the localization of domestic enterprises.





The level of enterprises’ localization must be constantly increased. We need real industrialization," he concluded.