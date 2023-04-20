19.04.2023, 13:37 6886
We need real industrialization - President
Ramping up our own production is crucial. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the meeting on the socio-economic development of the country held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.
The President reminded of the adoption of the Law "On Industrial Policy" at his instruction, which enabled to create conditions for the processing sector development and require to provide domestic enterprises with affordable raw materials," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
However, as the President noted, the bulk of the produced metal is still exported, and this is the lost value added within the country.
The Government develops additional regulatory-legal mechanisms which must be implemented in the first half of this year. The model of simple export of raw materials cannot be applied now. We need to build new plants and productions in the country," he stressed.
The Head of State touched upon also the localization of domestic enterprises.
The level of enterprises’ localization must be constantly increased. We need real industrialization," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 15:18 6781
President assigns to strengthen country's defensive capability
At today’s meeting on the country’s socio-economic development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the need to strengthen the country’s defensive capability, Kazinform reports.
We need to adopt brand new approaches to ensuring national security. For this, we need to update the relevant strategy and the Concept of the Country’s Foreign Policy which was adopted in quite different geopolitical conditions," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Special attention should be given to the issues of domestic security, strengthening defensive capability, raising the authority of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region at the international arena," the President added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 12:30 7206
24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan
24 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan," Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told today’s sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development.
He noted this year will launch 170 new industrial investment projects and attract 18.3 trillion tenge of investments into equity. The national pool out of 873 investment projects worth 28.1 trillion tenge is being worked out.
The Prime Minister said this year will implement 170 industrial projects worth 1 trillion tenge and generate some 15,000 new workplaces.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 10:01 7141
Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana
The sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of the Head of State has started its work in Astana
The sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has started its work in Astana, Kazinform reports.
Among those attending are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, chairmen of regional and district maslikhats.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 07:44 7426
Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues
Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and his counterpart Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, held a working meeting in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Defence Ministry’s press service.
The parties shared views on a wide range of bilateral issues and defined further steps to boost cooperation. They focused on the current state of ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, exchange views on military and technical cooperation, joint combat training, manpower training events, and further cooperation between the ministries.
As part of his visit Hasanov visited the National Defence University in Astana. In Almaty he is expected to visit the Land Forces Military Institute.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2023, 14:57 7561
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Welcoming the guest, the President noted the importance of his visit for further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and IAEA.
Your visit is timely from the viewpoint of promotion in the development of our relations. You know that cooperation with IAEA is of priority importance for Kazakhstan. We are interested and highly praise your activity as the chief of this important structure," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues including the strengthening of technical cooperation and the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.
The President highlighted the dominating role of the IAEA in the peaceful use of atomic energy and in strengthening the nuclear security regime.
In turn, Rafael Grossi thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome and highly estimated the role of Kazakhstan as one of the leaders and responsible participants of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process.
We do a lot together in different areas. I would be very happy to exchange views with you on a wide range of issues: from health care to your future nuclear power development program," the IAEA Director General said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2023, 10:53 7686
President Tokayev appoints several ambassadors
Head of State has signed a decree on the appointment of ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Iceland, Ireland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the State of the Vatican City, Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on the appointment of ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Iceland, Ireland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the State of the Vatican City, Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Magzhan Ilyassov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iceland and Ireland.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Kairat Sarzhanov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, the State of the Vatican City, and Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2023, 10:26 7786
Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
By a presidential decree, Alim Bayel has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan
By a presidential decree, Alim Bayel has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
As per the decree, Serzhan Abdykarimov has been relieved of his duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.
Alim Bayel was born on January 16, 1984. He is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University based in Ankara, Turkiye, with a major in Business Administration. He holds also a master’s degree in Public Administration from George Washington University (U.S.). He is a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Pool.
In 2008-2012, he worked in private sector.
From 2012 to 2014, he was an expert at the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking States.
From 2014 to 2015, he was the Director of the Turkic Academy Centre for International Relations.
In 2016, he was appointed chief of the Department for International Cooperation of the Civil Service Affairs Ministry.
From 2016 to 2018, he heads the International Cooperation Department, Strategic Developments Department of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency.
From 2018 to 2020, he works as First Secretary of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkiye.
Prior to the appointment as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, he was the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2023, 09:05 6256
Kazakh President to hold sitting on socioeconomic development Apr 19
On April 19 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will hold a sitting on the country’s socioeconomic development, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, chairmen of regional and district maslikhats are expected to attend it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
