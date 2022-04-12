We support Tokayev's political agenda - US Deputy Secretary of State

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of state was informed about the progress of the Program to increase the income of the population.

Yeraly Tugzhanov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that the salary increase would affect more than 1 million public sector employees and production personnel of the quasi-public sector.

It also provides for an increase in the labor income of 2.8 million employees of large businesses receiving state support by establishing counter obligations to business.

The President was informed about the Government's plans to create new jobs through the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy, increasing business income, as well as new industries in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT technology and the petrochemical industry.

In addition, as the Deputy Prime Minister said, measures are envisaged to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. For example, within the framework of the Baqytty Otbasy project, 20 thousand women with many children and raising children with disabilities will be covered by employment measures.

For the employment of young people, the Youth Practice and First Job projects will be implemented, and grants up to 400 MCI will also be issued.

Following the meeting, the Head of State noted the exceptional importance of increasing the income of the population and instructed to keep this issue under special control of the Government.