We support Tokayev's political agenda - US Deputy Secretary of State

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya confirmed the support of the United States of America for the political agenda of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
Uzra Zeya said that the United States and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.
I would like to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan. We have a fairly constructive dialogue. I would also like to note the US support for Tokayev's political agenda, which was announced on March 16. Kazakhstan is critical to our goals of promoting a stable and prosperous Central Asia, where independent states can pursue their sovereign interests with the partners they choose," she said.
