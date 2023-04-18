Yerevan expresses readiness to develop coop with Kazakhstan in healthcare

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

Addressing the 1st meeting of the National Science and Technologies Council the Head of State stressed the need to build a wide network of research institutions for the system-based development of academic research, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President said the country’s science should be at the forefront of economic modernization. For example, there is a knowledge society concept in China approved by party ideologists. It means China has the concept of a scientifically grounded society. All the important decisions of the party and government in the country pass through obligatory scientific inquiry. All this demonstrates there is a need for drastic renovation of the scientific development model of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added if necessary, in the future, it is possible to shift to a rational economy model based on scientific approaches and digitalization. The experience of such countries as the USA, China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Turkiye clearly shows that their impressive achievements are the result of the transition to an open market model of science.

The President highlighted the importance of stirring children’s interest in science and creating a new generation of Kazakhstani scientists. It is necessary to support research universities, strengthen ties between science and production, and reduce the cost of innovations. It is crucial to inculcate new ideas and technological developments, attract necessary specialists, and attract young people to the work of scientific centres.

The Head of State stressed the need to introduce tax and investment preferences.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to create academic excellence centres, science parks, engineering hubs and laboratories in the regions taking into account regional features and priorities of scientific and technological, and economic development. The Head of State said the number of research universities should also grow consistently.