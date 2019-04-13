1 billion viewers in 80 countries watched Universiade-2017

Astana. 14 February. Kazakhstan Today - According to A.Mukhamediuly, the Universiade-2017 was attended by 1632 athletes from 57 countries; more than 3 000 volunteers were involved. More than 230 thousand tickets were sold on the Universiade.





The Universiade-2017 was broadcast in 80 countries with an audience of 1 billion viewers on the channels EUROSPORT 1 and 2, the CBS (USA), the CCTV (China), the KBS (South Korea), match-TV (Russia), Eurosport Asia-Pacific (Australia and Oceania).





The competitions of the World Winter Universiade in 2017 were held by 12 sports at 8 sports facilities, three of which were built for the Universiade - "Almaty Arena", "Khalyk Arena" and "Athletic Village".





171 athletes in 12 sports represented Kazakhstan student team. A record number of medals were won- 36 (11 gold, 8 silver and 17 bronze) and the Republic of Kazakhstan took 2 nd place on the results of team evaluation.





The head of the Ministry of Culture and Sports noticed the skier Anna Shevchenko, who won five medals, biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya - 4 medals, and other athletes who brought the gold medals to the country.





Victory of our athletes rocked the entire sporting community and did not left indifferent people among sports enthusiasts around the world. At the same time, sports victory at the Universiade are proof of the high economic, social and cultural development of our country," A. Mukhamediuly concluded.





Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website





