5,000-year-old Liangzhu jade culture shines at Hangzhou Asian Games
The 19th Asian Games is just around the corner. Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, as the host city, is displaying the profound Chinese history through the jade culture with a modern touch, Xinhua reports.
The glistening Liangzhu jadeware with over 5,000 years of history, a signature cultural element of Liangzhu ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been reflected in the design of the upcoming event's torch, medals, and venues, as well as the decoration found on the head of one of its mascots.
Yucong," or "Jade Cong," which is a jade tube with a quadrilateral exterior and a circular inside, is an ancient ritual article bearing testimony to the existence of at least 5,000 years of Chinese civilization.
The Asian Games flame, first lit at the Liangzhu ancient city in Zhejiang, was carried across the province in the run-up to the grand opening of this sports fiesta, slated for Saturday.
Yucong," which once made Liangzhu famous worldwide for its exquisite jade carvings, again takes a prominent position in the excitement and anticipation of the Chinese people as they eagerly await the splendid games to be hosted in their country.
Inscribed on the World Heritage List as a cultural site in July 2019, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, located in today's Hangzhou, have secured worldwide recognition of the self-evident existence of the Chinese civilization for over 5,000 years. The ruins were once the center of power and belief of an early regional state in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in Late Neolithic China.
Wandering on the streets of Hangzhou in recent days, one can hardly ignore the adorable Asian Games mascots. The three mascots are inspired by the modern city's three sources of ancient pride: the Liangzhu ruins, the West Lake, and the Grand Canal.
The yellow mascot flanked by the other two mascots is named "Congcong" in Chinese, a nickname derived from "Yucong," the jadeware.
Asian countries have shared a common cultural theme since ancient times and that is exactly what we want to convey through Congcong's design -- the sense of a shared future for humankind," explained Zhang Wen, chief designer of the mascots for the Hangzhou Asian Games.
The medals of the Hangzhou Asian Games are named "Shan Shui," which means mountains and lakes in Chinese.
The design of the medals is inspired by the jade, integrating its square outer shape with the circular inner shape of the medal. The coexistence of square and circle represents the practice of upholding unity in diversity and seeking harmony in differences," said Zhang Junjie, head of the School of Industrial Design at China Academy of Art.
Besides, the Games' torch, named "Eternal Flame," has a burner nozzle design based on the earliest oracle bone inscription of "Cong."
As China digs into its past, it has found that jade artifacts have always been closely intertwined with the mainstream development of Chinese civilization, making jade relics a crucial clue to studies on the evolution of its ancient glories.
At the very beginning, jade was merely an ornament. Later on, some sacred significance was attached to jadeware, associating it with power and belief, just like what we see in Liangzhu Culture," said Ma Dongfeng, executive director of Liangzhu Museum.
It is the over 5,000-year-old jadeware that makes the Hangzhou Asian Games unique and gives it character, said Ma.
Through grand occasions like the Asian Games, I hope more people will get to know our fine traditional Chinese culture, while better spreading our Liangzhu stories and China stories to the world," Ma noted.
Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List
The UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Cultural and Natural Heritage inscribed on the World Heritage List sites of the Altyn Emel National Park and the Barsakelmes Nature Reserve as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan, jointly prepared by the Republic of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The decision was taken today at the enlarged 45th session of the Committee, held in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The deserts of Central Asia earn this global recognition by UNESCO as an outstanding example of a land ecosystem in extreme climate conditions and of the evolution of strategies for the survival and adaptation of plants and animals within dynamic ecological and biological processes. We are grateful to the members of the World Heritage Committee and the experts of the International Union for Conservation of Nature for their appreciation of the efforts of everyone involved in the preparation of this transnational nomination. We trust the new international status of Altyn Emel and Barsakelmes will draw additional attention to the importance of continuing in-depth scientific research into and efficient measures for the protection of desert ecosystems in Kazakhstan, as well as consolidating our country’s potential for the development of sustainable and responsible tourism," the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Committee’s session noted.
The Kazakh part of the nomination was prepared with the participation of experts from the National Committee for World Heritage, specialists of the State National Natural Park Altyn-Emel in the Almaty Region and the Barsakelmes State Nature Reserve in the Kyzylorda Region with the support of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, as well as under the International Climate Initiative and the Central Asian Deserts Initiative projects of the Michael Succow Foundation at the University of Greifswald and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.
The deserts of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have some of the world’s highest differences between maximum and minimum in air temperatures within a year. According to specialists, they clearly demonstrate the evolution and adaptation of land ecosystems to extreme climate conditions. They’re also a habitat to a range of globally threatened animals including Kulan, Goittered Gazelle, Saiga, Urial and plants such as saxaul. A few years ago, Altyn-Emel and Barsakelmes joined the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.
In addition, during the World Heritage Committee session, the delegation of Kazakhstan presented information on measures taken in the country to protect sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The delegation included the Chairman of the Committee for Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kumis Seitova, Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO Aliya Baisabayeva, experts of the Kazakh National Committee for World Heritage Dmitry Voyakin and Elina Maltseva, representatives of the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO and KazRestoration State Enterprise.
On the margins of the meeting together with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Akimat (Governor’s office) of the Turkestan Region, a side-event was held on Heritage in Harmony with Development for Sustainable Futures, highlighting the Historical Urban Landscapes concept and commemorating the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi to the World Heritage List, as Kazakhstan’s first.
At the seminar, there was a presentation of the approaches of the state bodies to the consolidation of the tourist potential of our country and its regions. An exchange of views with the participation of the expert community took place on the topical issues of sustainable development of territories in the context of the protection of World Heritage monuments.
Kazakhstan is a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 22 May 2010. The nation is a party to 16 international conventions of UNESCO. Kazakhstan has inscribed 6 sites on the List of World Cultural and Natural Heritage, 13 elements on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, 15 sites on the UNESCO Network of Biosphere Reserves, 3 items on the Memory of the World Register, 25 dates on the List of UNESCO Anniversaries. Under the coordination of the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, 9 national committees for specialized areas, 5 UNESCO Chairs, 31 Associated School and 190 UNESCO Clubs operate in the country.
Dialogue between Switzerland and Kazakhstan in the Language of Dance
The Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, world ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, and the opera house’s talented ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform the premiere of Roland Petit’s ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort in Switzerland. The outstanding French choreographer’s famous ballet will be presented on October 16 in Geneva as part of the Ballet Evening, Astana Opera press office reports.
Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort was first presented on June 25, 1946 at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Since then, it has been staged in many countries around the world, and Switzerland is no exception. The organizers of this unique Gala Evening are Camerata Venia and Geneva Dance Events. To emphasize the event’s importance, the organizers especially invited the Kazakh dancers to perform the ballet premiere, which will take place at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices theatre in Geneva.
Le Jeune Homme et la Mort is one of my favorite ballets. After all, here you can show your acting skills and give free reign to your emotions. Essentially, this ballet depicts the thoughts of a young man before committing suicide. It is very difficult to express through dance the state of a person under such stress, and this is why I like this ballet, it differs from others in its technique. The ballet is set to Bach’s music, but it only plays in the background because the action does not follow it precisely. That is why during the rehearsals we prepare for the performance without music. Now my colleague Anastasia and I are carefully working on the performance in the rehearsal studio. A few days before the premiere, we will prepare again with Luigi Bonino, who was Roland Petit’s assistant, and on the first performance day we will present our art to the Swiss audience," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.
Now my dream is for this ballet to be staged at our Astana Opera. I want Kazakh viewers to also get acquainted with this production, so that it will be a part of the opera house’s repertoire. Therefore, when participating in various performances around the world, I try to bring my colleagues from our ballet company with me to gala evenings taking place abroad. Because if the company has as many dancers as possible performing this ballet, there will be greater assurance that it will be staged at our opera house," the principal dancer added.
Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has been performing the ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort for several years now. However, his stage partner, soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will appear before the audience in this choreographic masterpiece for the first time.
We will dance with Bakhtiyar Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort. I will present the role of the Death, who comes to the Young Man in the form of a young woman. Renowned ballerinas perform this part, so of course it is exciting for me, even doubly so, as this will be my debut. I am very grateful and happy to try my hand at such a legendary production by an outstanding choreographer of his time, Roland Petit," Anastasia Zaklinskaya shared.
In the new season, along with the grand premiere of Herman Severin Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, exciting tour performances await the Astana Opera Ballet Company dancers. In addition, the dancers’ solo tours will continue. In the near future, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will form at the Star Gala in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and will cut a brilliant figure at the Petipa Awards Gala in San Francisco, the USA, as well as in Cyprus and other countries.
Astana Opera Choir Artist Became a Winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition
Artist of the Astana Opera Choir, promising young tenor Ablai Beken, won the First Prize at the 12th International Vocal Competition of the Kazakh opera legend Bibigul Tulegenova. The award ceremony took place on September 17 in Almaty at the Abai Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.
It is important to note that on this day, a Gala Concert of the laureates was also held as part of the closing ceremony of the competition, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the Abai Opera House under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Akhmedyarov
The Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was designed to identify bright young performers, raise the prestige of the country’s classical art, and promote the spiritual development and moral and ethical education of the younger generation of Kazakhstanis.
66 up-and-coming vocalists from different countries took part in the competition. According to the results of the three-day qualifying round, 14 nominees reached the finals, including the Astana Opera Choir singer Ablai Beken. The competent jury included prominent figures of vocal art from Kazakhstan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and China. The chairman of the jury, People’s Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prizes of the USSR and Kazakhstan, academician Bibigul Tulegenova, thanked all the young performers for their participation, wishing them success and achievements in their creative work. It is worth emphasizing that throughout all the competition days, the participants invariably demonstrated excellent preparation, high professionalism and skill.
The Astana Opera staff sincerely congratulates Ablai Beken on his victory and wishes the talented vocalist new achievements and heights in his artistic career!
Within the framework of the information system of technical regulation "E-TRMC", a functionality for the formation and maintenance of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan" has been created. The functionality allows Kazakhstani manufacturers of goods to voluntarily and proactively enter the names of goods produced by them into the Register.
To date, several well-known manufacturers have already been included in the Register.
National standards establishing requirements for the mark and the procedure for its use have been developed and adopted. The Registry was presented in the regions and the purpose of its introduction was explained.
Today the "Made in Kazakhstan" sign is already recognized by Kazakh consumers as a symbol of domestic production. However, there are facts of its unfair use. In this regard, for the purpose of subsequent introduction of support measures on the shelf space, the Ministry initiated a pilot project, during which all issues will be worked out", - emphasized the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MIT RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.
8.8 thousand tons of onions contracted from farmers by regional Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation
A large-scale fair of onion producers of Zhambyl region was held in Taraz with the participation of regional social-entrepreneurial corporation of trade networks and representatives of central and local government agencies, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The main objective of the fair is to conclude memorandums for the future harvest of socially important food products in advance in order to stabilize prices for them in winter and off-season.
Last year, the government revised its approaches to price stabilization. The essence of the new measures is to provide farmers with financing in advance in order to advance subsequent deliveries of socially important food products. Today, the regions have budgeted 118 billion tenge for these purposes, including 17.9 billion tenge for forward purchase, which allows contracting from producers.
More than 60 producers presented at the fair a wide range of onion varieties grown in the region, from early to late varieties. As a result of the fair, memorandums were signed between regional SPKs and producers of the region for the supply of 8.8 thousand tons of onions.
Recall that in June this year a similar fair "Zheri kurishti, eli yrysty Kyzylorda" was held in Kyzylorda, where rice processing enterprises of Kyzylorda region, SEC and entrepreneurs from other regions signed contracts and memorandums worth about 3 billion tenge.
A woman gave birth while trapped in an elevator at the regional perinatal center in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Earlier this September pregnant women and midwifes were trapped in the elevator making their way from 2nd to 4th floor of building 1 of the regional perinatal center in Semey.
One of the pregnant women in labor was in the elevator being repaired after being stalled. Thanks to operative work of the midwife a boy with a weight of 3,460 gram was born with no complications," said in the medical facility.
The mother and her baby were discharged from the center on the second day after the birth.
Repairing works including replacement of the two existing elevators are set to be carried out in building 1 of the regional perinatal center in Semey, said the center’s personnel.
Thailand to grant temporary visa-free entry for Kazakhstanis
The Thai government is to introduce a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024, to enhance bilateral cooperation and develop tourism, Kazinform reports.
This will allow Kazakhstanis to stay in the country without a visa for up to 30 days. The appropriate visa is required for longer stays.
The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform the glorious aria of Abai from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera of the same name in the capital of Armenia as part of the Open Air Opera project. Residents and guests of Yerevan will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the Kazakh classical music gem on September 15 in the Tumo Park, Astana Opera press office reports.
The program of the Open Air Opera project, prepared by the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, will feature Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata and Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush. The enchanting conclusion of the four-day program will be the Opera Gala concert, in which the famous Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov was invited by the organizers to participate.
I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."
According to the performer, it is very important to popularize the Kazakh composers’ works outside our country.
Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.
I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."
It is worth mentioning that the Opera Gala program is comprised of world classical music masterpieces, which will be performed by opera stars Veronika Dzhioeva, Anahit Mkhitaryan, Karina Flores, Margarita Gritskova, Hovhannes Ayvazyan. The internationally acclaimed Italian conductor Fabio Mastrangelo will cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand.