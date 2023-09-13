Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions

Tell a friend

This year can rightly be called a breakthrough for Kazakhstan in the direction of accreditation of certification bodies of farm greenhouses. The National Accreditation Center informs about the second this year and in general in the history of independent Kazakhstan domestic inspection body that has successfully passed accreditation according to GOST ISO/IEC 17020-2013 in the field of "Farm greenhouses" - the South Kazakhstan branch of JSC "National Center for Expertise and Certification", Shymkent city, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Following the first accredited entity - the inspection body of the Astana branch of JSC "NaTSeX" - this company confirmed its readiness to certify greenhouses in accordance with the requirements of international standards.





In addition, the NAC has now accepted an application from a third domestic entity that has expressed a desire to be accredited in the direction of certification of farm greenhouses. Thus, the domestic inspection bodies prove their readiness for an objective and competent assessment of greenhouses, which has a direct impact on the quality of their products.





Greenhouse farms themselves are in the sphere of special attention today, since they help solve the problem of saturating the market with vegetable products during the off-season, removing dependence on imports of the basic components of the food basket and ultimately ensuring food security.