11.09.2023, 12:09 10906

Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions

This year can rightly be called a breakthrough for Kazakhstan in the direction of accreditation of certification bodies of farm greenhouses. The National Accreditation Center informs about the second this year and in general in the history of independent Kazakhstan domestic inspection body that has successfully passed accreditation according to GOST ISO/IEC 17020-2013 in the field of "Farm greenhouses" - the South Kazakhstan branch of JSC "National Center for Expertise and Certification", Shymkent city, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

Following the first accredited entity - the inspection body of the Astana branch of JSC "NaTSeX" - this company confirmed its readiness to certify greenhouses in accordance with the requirements of international standards.

In addition, the NAC has now accepted an application from a third domestic entity that has expressed a desire to be accredited in the direction of certification of farm greenhouses. Thus, the domestic inspection bodies prove their readiness for an objective and competent assessment of greenhouses, which has a direct impact on the quality of their products.

Greenhouse farms themselves are in the sphere of special attention today, since they help solve the problem of saturating the market with vegetable products during the off-season, removing dependence on imports of the basic components of the food basket and ultimately ensuring food security.
 

13.09.2023, 09:45 3946

Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem

The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform the glorious aria of Abai from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera of the same name in the capital of Armenia as part of the Open Air Opera project. Residents and guests of Yerevan will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the Kazakh classical music gem on September 15 in the Tumo Park, Astana Opera press office reports.

The program of the Open Air Opera project, prepared by the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, will feature Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata and Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush. The enchanting conclusion of the four-day program will be the Opera Gala concert, in which the famous Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov was invited by the organizers to participate.

I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."


According to the performer, it is very important to popularize the Kazakh composers’ works outside our country.

Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.


I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."


It is worth mentioning that the Opera Gala program is comprised of world classical music masterpieces, which will be performed by opera stars Veronika Dzhioeva, Anahit Mkhitaryan, Karina Flores, Margarita Gritskova, Hovhannes Ayvazyan. The internationally acclaimed Italian conductor Fabio Mastrangelo will cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand.
 

12.09.2023, 11:42 13111

Karaganda Center for the provision of special social services was fined

The Department of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region imposed an administrative fine in the amount of 396,750 tenge on the Center for the Provision of Special Social Services in Sarani, Karaganda region (Department for the Coordination of Employment and Social Programs of the Karaganda region), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

The institution used unverified measuring instruments, such as psychrometric hygrometers, pressure gauges, technical thermometers, height meters and medical thermometers.

These unverified measuring instruments were used in the provision of primary medical care and in the economic service, which is a violation of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ensuring the Uniformity of measurements". That is, their results do not ensure the reliability of measurements and, as a result, can lead to incorrect diagnosis of a person's health condition and treatment.

It should be noted that the applied height meter was not included in the Register of the state system for ensuring the uniformity of measurements.

In addition, the Department of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region, in relation to the institution, made a Private presentation on the elimination of the causes and conditions conducive to the commission of violations.
 

08.09.2023, 17:03 49761

Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has answered journalists’ question on raising Kazakhstanis’ conscription age, Kazinform reports.

At a briefing held in the Central Communications Office, one of the journalists reminded that the Russian authorities had recently decreed to raise draft age and asked whether Kazakhstan should wait for the same.

As Bauyrzhan Artykov, Chief of the Department for Organizational and Mobilization Work of the RoK Armed Forces General Staff, said the Ministry does not plan to raise Kazakhstani citizens’ conscription age.

Over 19,000 people will be conscripted this fall in Kazakhstan. Over 8,000 of them will serve in the Armed Forces, 6,000 - in the National Guard, 3,000 - in the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee and 300 - in the State Guard Service and the Ministry of Emergencies.
 

08.09.2023, 11:10 49656

Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall

All departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government have been instructed to respond with all-out flood control efforts after Typhoon Haikui brought record rainfall on Thursday night, Xinhua reports.

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) said from Thursday night more than 70 mm of rainfall were recorded in most parts of Hong Kong and even over 200 mm were recorded in Kowloon, the northeastern part of the New Territories and Hong Kong Island. The Observatory Headquarters recorded hourly rainfall of 158.1 mm between 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) and midnight, which was the highest record since 1884.

The Emergency Monitoring and Support Center under the Security Bureau was activated at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday. The disciplined services are handling emergency requests. A number of HKSAR government departments, including the Drainage Services Department (DSD), the Highways Department (HyD), the Home Affairs Department (HAD) and relevant departments are taking full response actions and going to the affected regions to deal with various scenarios.

After the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal was issued at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, the HAD swiftly activated its Emergency Coordination Center at the same time, and opened temporary shelters for people in need of temporary accommodation.

The first temporary shelter started operation at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday. As of 1:00 a.m. Friday, a total of 12 temporary shelters have been put into operation.

In response to water discharge from Shenzhen Reservoir at midnight, the North District Office specially arranged vehicles before midnight to pick up villagers from six villages that may be affected by flooding to temporary shelters.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government urged again members of the public to stay indoor and stay away from low-lying areas to safeguard personal safety during adverse weather.
 

07.09.2023, 18:04 53396

Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar denied the rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Severstal, Russia’s largest mining company, Kazinform reports.

Journalists asked Sklyar whether any negotiations were held with Severstal on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

That’s not true. There are no negotiations on this issue. Do not believe these rumors," he said.


The company [ArcelorMittal Temirtau - edit] has overdue liabilities in repair of equipment and investments. Of course, we are concerned about the tragic events which happen at the enterprise and lead to death of people. We are working on attraction of other investors, who can work more effectively and invest in development of this enterprise, as labour safety is a priority. We do not hold negotiations with the company you named," Sklyar said.


What companies [investors - edit], I cannot say. It’s a premature information," he added.


Earlier, mass media reported that the Government of Kazakhstan was considering the issue of transferring ArcelorMittal Temirtau to sanctioned Severstal, owned by Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov.
 

07.09.2023, 12:12 53276

Azamat Zheltyrguzov Received the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth"

The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, became a laureate of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth". The award ceremony will take place in Bishkek on September 11 to 15, 2023, as part of the CIS Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia Forum, Astana Opera press office reports.

It is important to emphasize that the prize is annually awarded to representatives of the Commonwealth states for the most significant accomplishments in the field of humanitarian work, corresponding to the level of world achievements and contributing to the development of each of the CIS member countries and the Commonwealth as a whole.

This year, 16 nominees from 8 countries competed for the high award. By the decision of the jury, which included prominent figures of culture and education from all of the CIS countries, the prizes were awarded to eight applicants, including our compatriot Azamat Zheltyrguzov. He became a laureate of the "Stars of the Commonwealth" award in the category "For Outstanding Contribution to Culture and Art".

The Astana Opera team sincerely congratulates Azamat Zheltyrguzov on this wonderful award and wishes him new achievements in his creative work.
 

07.09.2023, 11:09 53341

14,561 gained Kazakhstani citizenship this year

Over the past seven months 14,561 foreigners gained citizenship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service.

22, 144 people, including 17,633 ethnic Kazakhs (kandas) were admitted to citizenship of Kazakhstan in 2020. Kazakhstani citizenship was granted most to those arrived from Uzbekistan of 14,353 (including 13,266 ethnic Kazakhs), 1,731 (including 1,725 ethnic Kazakhs) from China, 1,436 (484) from Russia, 1, 186 ( 1,176) from Turkmenistan, 910 (220) from Kyrgyzstan.

For the past seven months 14,561 people, including 11,142 ethnic Kazakhs gained citizenship of Kazakhstan. the most of them arrived from Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, China, Kyrgyzstan.
 

07.09.2023, 09:37 57826

China launches new remote sensing satellite  

China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The satellite, Yaogan-33 03, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.

This was the 486th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

