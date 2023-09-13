Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem
I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."
Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.
I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."
Karaganda Center for the provision of special social services was fined
Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age
Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
That’s not true. There are no negotiations on this issue. Do not believe these rumors," he said.
The company [ArcelorMittal Temirtau - edit] has overdue liabilities in repair of equipment and investments. Of course, we are concerned about the tragic events which happen at the enterprise and lead to death of people. We are working on attraction of other investors, who can work more effectively and invest in development of this enterprise, as labour safety is a priority. We do not hold negotiations with the company you named," Sklyar said.
What companies [investors - edit], I cannot say. It’s a premature information," he added.
Azamat Zheltyrguzov Received the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth"
14,561 gained Kazakhstani citizenship this year
China launches new remote sensing satellite
