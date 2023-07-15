Alikhan Smailov inspects reconstruction work at Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant

Images | primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived on a working visit to Aktau to check the progress of repair and restoration work at the Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant (MNPP), where power unit No. 1 was accidentally shut down on July 3, primeminister.kz reports.





MNPP provides residents of Aktau and other settlements of the Mangystau region with electricity and heat. In addition, the company's desalination complex produces drinking, hot and industrial water.





The main power equipment of MNPP was put into operation in the 60-90's of the last century, the physical deterioration of which today amounts to more than 80%. In this regard, the Head of State had previously instructed to modernize the energy enterprise. Within the framework of this work 2,6 billion tenge were allocated from the reserve of the akimat for replacement of the most worn out equipment of the power plant, pumping equipment of desalination plants etc.





Within the visit to the Plant, Alikhan Smailov received reports from Nurlan Nogayev, Akim of Mangystau region, and Zhasulan Suyunchaliyev, General Director of MNPP LLP, on the current situation at the power plant and on the work being carried out to eliminate the consequences of the accident. It was noted that the repair is on schedule, and on July 7 it is planned to bring the power unit to full operation.





The Prime Minister stressed that the accidents are caused by high wear and tear of the energy equipment of MNPP. Thus, on July 3, facilities in Mangystau and Atyrau regions were disconnected due to the shutdown of power unit №1.





The Government decided to allocate 4.9 billion tenge to modernize the power equipment. This will improve the stability of its operation. The Akimat needs to restore the operation of all industrial enterprises as soon as possible," Alikhan Smailov said.