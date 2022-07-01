Система Orphus

Almaty allocates over 3,000 IVF quotas this year

29.06.2022, 16:56 5426
One of the services provided within the Compulsory Social Health Insurance is the in vitro fertilization (IVF). This year Almaty allocated 3,152 IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program, Kazinform reports. 
 
The city channeled over KZT 3.2 bln for 3,152 procedures this year. 476 IVF procedures worth KZT 484 mln were conducted over the past 4 months. 8 health facilities perform in vitro fertilization in Almaty. There are 26 IVF centers countrywide as of now, 21 of them are private. 
 
As earlier reported, the number of IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi program initiated by the Head of State in his State-of-the-Nation Address was increased sevenfold.
 
Kazakhstan calls for developing common action plan to improve River Ural

29.06.2022, 18:57 5521
Images | А frame from the video
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joining efforts to elaborate a joint action plan to improve the status of the River Ural while addressing the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda. 
 

We have a responsibility to take joint and effective measures to save the River Zhaiyk (Ural), otherwise nothing will be there left to save in the future. We call on all sides to join efforts and elaborate a common action plan to improve the River Ural. 

 
Speaking of the environmental issues of our shared sea, I have to mention the struggling Caspian seals. The facts of their frequent deaths raise serious concerns. 
 
The Caspian seal is endemic to and the only mammal in the Caspian Sea fauna. It migrates along the entire sea and is a cross-border bio-resource," said the Kazakh President.
 
 Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat for the 6th Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States upon invitation of the Turken President.
 
Ministry of Ecology: Freezing and by-catch as possible causes of mass death of seals

29.06.2022, 14:37 5086
Images | Lada.kz
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources says that the dredging works conducted on the Caspian Sea did not cause the mass die-off of seals, Kazinform reports. 
 

According to the report submitted by researchers, it was impossible to detect the exact reasons for the seals’ death, because the discovered carcasses had been highly decomposed. Researchers and relevant authorities say that malnutrition and freezing of newborn pups on the ice, incidental catch of adult species as well as collisions involving vessels and seals under water allegedly caused the death of the animals," the Ministry’s press service says. 

 
As reported, carcasses of 94 dead seals were discovered on the Caspian shore in April 2022. 64 dead seals were found later on the coasts in the Mangistau region. All the discovered carcasses were decomposed to an extent it was impossible to conduct toxicological, histological, and virology tests.
 
New mayor of Zhezkazgan city named

28.06.2022, 18:30 11661
Images | instagram/akimatzhez
Kairat Shaizhanov was named the new mayor of Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform correspondent rpeorts. 
 
The 44-year-old was born in the village of Atasu, Zhanaarkinsk district. 
 
Kairat Shaizhanov graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Kazakh Consumer Society Union's Karaganda Economic University. 
 
Throughout his career, he was engaged in business activity and held government positions.
 
 In 2009 and 2013, he was deputy mayor of Satbayev city.
 
 Between 2015 and 2018, he served as akim (head) of Osakarovsk district, Karaganda region.
 
Over 58% Kazakhstanis trust TV content

28.06.2022, 14:10 11541
According to Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content while online media stand second, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
As per the results of the survey conducted by Internews in Kazakhstan , 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content, while 34.3% trust online media. 
 
More than half of the respondents prefer state-run media (51.4%) and 9.6% of them trust private media. 39% of the respondents do not trust any media. 
 
As part of the implementation of the Presidential instructions, the Ministry of Information and Social Development carries out a system-wide work on recovering the competitiveness of mass media. Since 2020, the National Plan of Mass Media development has been implemented. The plan was adopted to solve acute issues in mass media requiring comprehensive solutions both from the state and media sector.
 
93% of public services available online for Kazakhstan – Minister

28.06.2022, 10:46 11456
Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin urged government agencies to increase proportion of public services delivered over the Internet, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Mussin revealed 93% of public services are available online. However, some government agencies have a lot of work ahead in that respect. 
 
For instance, according to Mussin, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population works extensively to switch important social services into proactive format. 
 
Other government agencies should further step up work on the introduction of proactive services and increase the proportion of public e-services created sans human factor. What they should do is to reconsider their business processes and up the proportion of e-services to 50%, he noted. 
 
Minister Mussin added that digital services have gained popularity among Kazakhstan, especially EGov Mobile app. Number of e-services delivered through the app has recently spiked 2-fold.
 
Head of State congratulates mass media workers on professional holiday

28.06.2022, 08:40 12041
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated journalists and workers of mass media on their professional holiday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
Dear journalists and mass media workers!
 
 I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday! 
 
Working in the journalistic field is both a great honor and a great responsibility. Domestic mass media play an important role in strengthening the unity of our nation. 
 
Among the journalists today are true professionals, who always stay committed to the high and noble ideals of their profession. Working honestly and diligently for the benefit of society they have rightfully deserved the recognition of grateful readers and viewers.
 
 Today social media and the internet are flooded with a great amount of false information. Amid such tough conditions your unbiased and critical view can indeed build a reliable barrier to the spread of false stories and speculations. Therefore, nowadays professional journalism gains high significance like never before.
 
 We all face a big challenge to build a New Fair Kazakhstan. Your articles and stories, and journalistic investigations make a huge contribution to achieving this ambitious goal. And, therefore, a worthy assessment of the merits of true professionals has a deep symbolic meaning.
 
 To ensure information security and the ideological sovereignty of the country, domestic journalists should have their own point of view on the events occurring both in Kazakhstan and across the globe. We must strive to promote the interests of the state, being a role model for the entire society. It is our civic duty to justify the people's trust.
 
 I am confident that by preserving our unity we will reach great heights together on the path of building the New Kazakhstan!
 
 I wish you all well-being, success, and creative inspiration!
 
President signs law to imporve life quality of disabled peopl

27.06.2022, 20:30 17266
Images | pexels.com
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the improvement of the quality of life of people with disabilities, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
 The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
Almaty mayor unveils priorities of the city’s development

27.06.2022, 15:13 15036
More than 40 independent experts, including economists, urbanists, environmentalists, urban planners, IT specialists, public activists, business communities and others were involved in elaboration of the document, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The document outlines the short-term and mid-term priorities of development of the city taking into account the best international practices, sociological research results, historical role of Almaty, its status, economic potential and the assessment of the current situation. 
 
The document will underlie the 2025 Almaty Development Plan and the city’s 2030 Midterm Prospects. It will be used also in the city’s 2040 General Layout and 2030 Comprehensive Plan of Almaty Agglomeration Development. 
 
The draft document includes 7 sections: comfortable urban environment, sustainable economic growth, managed urbanization, social sustainability and stability, green Almaty, smart city and safe city. 
 
According to the city administration, the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the document will let achieve a harmonious comprehensive development of the city. "Our goal is to qualitatively improve all the citizens’ living standards," mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev noted while presenting the document.
 
 The draft document was published on the website of JSC Almaty Development Center.
 
