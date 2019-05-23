Amirzhan Kossanov's election campaign team meets with voters in Karaganda rgn

The Karaganda regional campaign team of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov continues work across the region. Today, the team representatives and the candidate's agents visited a poultry farm in the village of Ushtobe, Bukhar-Zhyrau district.

Representatives of the regional campaign team of the candidate presented the key lines of the election platform to the workers. Senior citizens and active youths shared their views. In particular, the attendees noted the points about the social well-being of the people and also made their suggestions.

Representatives of the team and agents of candidate Amirzhan Kossanov have traveled today to villages Krasny Yar and Nurlykosh, and the neighboring villages located near the city of Kokshetau.

Around 30 people took part in the meeting. Representatives of the regional campaign team of the candidate informed them about the main aspects of the election platform. Those present discussed the matters highlighted in the document.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.

