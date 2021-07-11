Another 2 Kazakh universities stripped of licenses

In Kazakhstan, two more universities have been deprived of a general license, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science said.





According to the Ministry of Education and Science, two universities in Shymkent have been deprived of a general license: the Universities Orda (formerly - International University Silkway) and Miras.





In 2020, during inspections of the Orda and Miras universities, gross violations of the legislation in the field of education were revealed. The activities of two universities were suspended, and they were given time to eliminate the violations, "it is reported.





By the decisions of the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court of Shymkent of July 1, 2021, the two above-mentioned universities were deprived of their general licenses.





“In May of this year, following the results of a second inspection, it was found that no work on the errors had been carried out. The most important issue was training quality. 97 percent of students at the Orda University could not reach the threshold score and confirm a sufficient level of knowledge and competence, received in the learning process,” said Elvira Saparbekova, head of the Department of Control in the Field of Higher and Postgraduate Education of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Education and Science of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.





According to her, in both universities there were numerous facts of failure to conduct classes according to the schedule. No current grades were given, exams were not conducted according to the approved schedule, subjects were not studied in full.





Instead of the 5 credits, only 3 credits were mastered. Not all disciplines are provided with teaching and methodological materials. There are gross discrepancies between the approved and actual teaching load of teachers, that is, a teacher may be scheduled to give lectures in a certain discipline, but in fact, he does not deliver them, "Saparbekova noted.





Earlier, the Independent Agency for Quality Assurance of Education also suspended the accreditation of these universities, respectively, these universities cannot issue diplomas to graduates. To receive diplomas and complete their studies, students can transfer to other universities. This is provided for by the Model Rules for the Activities of Organizations of Higher and (or) Postgraduate Education.





According to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Education", upon revocation of a license to engage in educational activities or liquidation of an educational organization, the founder is obliged to take measures to transfer students to other educational organizations.

















