Birtanov case re-qualified

The case of Yelzhan Birtanov, former Minister of Health, has been re-qualified.

While initially the former head of the Ministry of Health was charged with embezzlement of budget funds, now he is accused of power abuse.

The Financial Monitoring Agency had announced that it had completed its investigation into the case.













