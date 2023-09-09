07.09.2023, 09:37 12891
China launches new remote sensing satellite
Images | A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Yaogan-33 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 7, 2023. China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. The satellite was launched at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The satellite, Yaogan-33 03, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.
It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.
This was the 486th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
08.09.2023, 17:03 3331
Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age
The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has answered journalists’ question on raising Kazakhstanis’ conscription age, Kazinform reports.
At a briefing held in the Central Communications Office, one of the journalists reminded that the Russian authorities had recently decreed to raise draft age and asked whether Kazakhstan should wait for the same.
As Bauyrzhan Artykov, Chief of the Department for Organizational and Mobilization Work of the RoK Armed Forces General Staff, said the Ministry does not plan to raise Kazakhstani citizens’ conscription age.
Over 19,000 people will be conscripted this fall in Kazakhstan. Over 8,000 of them will serve in the Armed Forces, 6,000 - in the National Guard, 3,000 - in the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee and 300 - in the State Guard Service and the Ministry of Emergencies.
08.09.2023, 11:10 3226
Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
All departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government have been instructed to respond with all-out flood control efforts after Typhoon Haikui brought record rainfall on Thursday night, Xinhua reports.
The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) said from Thursday night more than 70 mm of rainfall were recorded in most parts of Hong Kong and even over 200 mm were recorded in Kowloon, the northeastern part of the New Territories and Hong Kong Island. The Observatory Headquarters recorded hourly rainfall of 158.1 mm between 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) and midnight, which was the highest record since 1884.
The Emergency Monitoring and Support Center under the Security Bureau was activated at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday. The disciplined services are handling emergency requests. A number of HKSAR government departments, including the Drainage Services Department (DSD), the Highways Department (HyD), the Home Affairs Department (HAD) and relevant departments are taking full response actions and going to the affected regions to deal with various scenarios.
After the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal was issued at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, the HAD swiftly activated its Emergency Coordination Center at the same time, and opened temporary shelters for people in need of temporary accommodation.
The first temporary shelter started operation at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday. As of 1:00 a.m. Friday, a total of 12 temporary shelters have been put into operation.
In response to water discharge from Shenzhen Reservoir at midnight, the North District Office specially arranged vehicles before midnight to pick up villagers from six villages that may be affected by flooding to temporary shelters.
A spokesman for the HKSAR government urged again members of the public to stay indoor and stay away from low-lying areas to safeguard personal safety during adverse weather.
07.09.2023, 18:04 6966
Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar denied the rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Severstal, Russia’s largest mining company, Kazinform reports.
Journalists asked Sklyar whether any negotiations were held with Severstal on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
That’s not true. There are no negotiations on this issue. Do not believe these rumors," he said.
The company [ArcelorMittal Temirtau - edit] has overdue liabilities in repair of equipment and investments. Of course, we are concerned about the tragic events which happen at the enterprise and lead to death of people. We are working on attraction of other investors, who can work more effectively and invest in development of this enterprise, as labour safety is a priority. We do not hold negotiations with the company you named," Sklyar said.
What companies [investors - edit], I cannot say. It’s a premature information," he added.
Earlier, mass media reported that the Government of Kazakhstan was considering the issue of transferring ArcelorMittal Temirtau to sanctioned Severstal, owned by Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov.
07.09.2023, 12:12 6846
Azamat Zheltyrguzov Received the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth"
The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, became a laureate of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth". The award ceremony will take place in Bishkek on September 11 to 15, 2023, as part of the CIS Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia Forum, Astana Opera press office reports.
It is important to emphasize that the prize is annually awarded to representatives of the Commonwealth states for the most significant accomplishments in the field of humanitarian work, corresponding to the level of world achievements and contributing to the development of each of the CIS member countries and the Commonwealth as a whole.
This year, 16 nominees from 8 countries competed for the high award. By the decision of the jury, which included prominent figures of culture and education from all of the CIS countries, the prizes were awarded to eight applicants, including our compatriot Azamat Zheltyrguzov. He became a laureate of the "Stars of the Commonwealth" award in the category "For Outstanding Contribution to Culture and Art".
The Astana Opera team sincerely congratulates Azamat Zheltyrguzov on this wonderful award and wishes him new achievements in his creative work.
07.09.2023, 11:09 6911
14,561 gained Kazakhstani citizenship this year
Over the past seven months 14,561 foreigners gained citizenship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service.
22, 144 people, including 17,633 ethnic Kazakhs (kandas) were admitted to citizenship of Kazakhstan in 2020. Kazakhstani citizenship was granted most to those arrived from Uzbekistan of 14,353 (including 13,266 ethnic Kazakhs), 1,731 (including 1,725 ethnic Kazakhs) from China, 1,436 (484) from Russia, 1, 186 ( 1,176) from Turkmenistan, 910 (220) from Kyrgyzstan.
For the past seven months 14,561 people, including 11,142 ethnic Kazakhs gained citizenship of Kazakhstan. the most of them arrived from Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, China, Kyrgyzstan.
06.09.2023, 21:17 16781
Israel discovers 1,900-year-old Roman swords near Dead Sea
Israeli archaeologists discovered a rare cache of Roman swords dated back about 1,900 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The cache includes four Roman swords in their wooden and leather scabbards, alongside a pilum head, all exceptionally well-preserved, the IAA said.
They were found stashed away in two almost inaccessible crevices of a small cave in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve near the western shore of the Dead Sea.
Three of the swords are typical Roman spatha with 60 to 65-cm-long blades, while the fourth is a ring-pommel sword with a 45-cm-long blade.
The swords feature skillfully designed handles, crafted from either wood or metal, and leather strips that match the weapons.
The researchers said the discovery was war booty hidden by Jewish rebels who fought against the Roman Empire's rule in ancient Israel.
The weapons were found by the researchers who came to the cave to photograph an over 2,600-year-old Paleo-Hebrew fragmentary ink inscription discovered 50 years ago, which was written on a stalactite in the cave.
06.09.2023, 13:51 16651
Anthrax cases rise to 15 in Akmola region
15 human anthrax cases have been confirmed in Akmola region as of now - 13 people in Zharkayin district and two in Yessil district. All of them are the workers of LLP Ushkarassu located in Ushkarassu village of Zharkayin district, Kazinform reports.
All those infected were taken to the Central District Hospital of Yessil town, Yessil district. All of them were diagnosed with anthrax, the Ministry of Healthcare says.
Their condition is estimated as moderately severe. 35 contact persons were identified as well; their condition is monitored by doctors.
A sanitary-epidemiological examination found anthrax DNA in 16 out of 21 meat samples. Disinfection works were carried out in all examined areas.
An operational headquarters was set up. By a decision of the headquarters, quarantine was imposed in the territory of Ushkarassu village beginning from August 31.
The export of agricultural products is restricted now. 536 kilograms of meat were burnt. The work on liquidation of the hotbed of infection is underway.
Earlier, Ushkarassu village of Zharkayin district recorded 12 human anthrax cases.
06.09.2023, 11:23 17281
CEC is ready to hold referendum on nuclear power plant construction - Shavkat Utemissov
Images | Depositphotos
Member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Shavkat Utemissov commented on the CEC’s readiness to hold the nationwide referendum on the nuclear power plant construction, Kazinform reports.
The date of the referendum will be set later," said Utemissov on the sidelines of the Majilis session.
He said that preparatory works had already begun.
Preparatory works, including compilation of the list of voters, the works of territorial election commissions… I mean everything goes on plan. We are ready," Utemissov said.
However, he failed to give an exact date of the referendum.
There is absolutely no information on this question. The CEC will be ready, if they decide to hold the referendum in 2023," he noted.
