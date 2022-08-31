Система Orphus

Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital

30.08.2022, 12:44 1686
Images | gov.kz
Artists of the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic Hall held a concert celebrating the Constitution Day, the city akimat’s official website reads.
 
Honored workers of culture, laureates of the Daryn state youth award, winners of international and republican contests appeared on the stage.
 
The best works of Kazakhstani composers were performed there.
 
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks the Constitution Day on August 30. 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 Kazakhstan adopted its Constitution at the nationwide referendum. 

Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan wins another Army Games 2022 competition

26.08.2022, 17:24 18941
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan’s military servicemen team took first place in Warrior of Peace intellectual-professional competition held as part of the 2020 International Army Games, Kazinform reports.

The competition was in Armenia’s Dilijan town. The Kazakh team consisting of sergeants Darkhan Aslan, Bektor Nazashov, Turar Tlegenov and private Nazira Albossynova left behind their opponents from Armenia, Belarus and Russia and won gold medals.

Private Nazira Albossynova became the best in military-medical competition and successfully fulfilled gunnery training exercises. At this stage of the competition, the team of Kazakhstan ranked first, Russian team stood second and Belarusian servicemen finished third.

In the Sea Cup competition held in Azerbaijan, the naval team of Kazakhstan took second place. Russia and Azerbaijan shared first place.

The Elbrus Ring contest is still underway in Kabardino-Balkaria, where the Kazakhstani team stand third after Russia and Uzbekistan. The results of the competition will be announced after the final task, as per which the teams will have to climb Mount Elbrus.

As for Tank Biathlon competition held at the Alabino range in Moscow, the team of Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the final stage, which will be held on the day of official closure of the International Army Games.
 
Kazakhstan establishes Umai National Culture and Art Award

26.08.2022, 17:15 19086
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan established Umai National Award in the field of Art . The applications submission is underway at Astana Opera. The competition is aimed at supporting teams and individual artists for significant creative achievements and outstanding professional advances. The award ceremony for the 2022 winners will be held in a festive atmosphere on December 23 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall.

As the press office of Astana Opera informs, a pplications including all the necessary documents are accepted by email, indicated on the opera house’s official website. The Umai award is presented in four main nominations: Theatrical Art, Musical and Performing Arts, Choreographic Art, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts, each with its own prizes.

The Theatre Arts nomination includes seven separate awards: Opera Art (for best male and female parts in an opera), Acting Skills (for best male and female roles in a dramatic or musical-dramatic performance: operetta, musical, rock opera, musical comedy), Best Stage Directing, Best Design, Best Musical and Dramatic Performance.

Another 3 awards will be given out to the winners in the Musical Performing Arts nomination: Best Traditional Performer (singing), Best Traditional Performer (instrumental), and Best Musical Ensemble (classical or folk).

Five monetary prizes, including Best Dance Collective (folk, modern or variety dance ensemble), Best Performer in a Ballet (male and female ballet soloists), Best Choreographer, Best Ballet Performance, will be awarded in the Choreographic Art nomination.

The Best Work of Decorative and Applied Art nomination is intended for craftspeople, who will receive the Best Work of Decorative and Applied Art award. Two Fine and Decorative and Applied Art prizes will be awarded to the work of a painter/graphic artist, as well as a project in contemporary art (performances, installations, art objects, etc.).

In addition, as part of the Umai-2022 award, the Best Children’s Performance special prize, marking the Year of Children in Kazakhstan, was established.

«The main goal of the award is to popularize and develop creative achievements of outstanding representatives of national culture and art,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, noted. «From its results, we expect the emergence of new names of creative personalities, innovative trends in the development of national culture and art. The award is also aimed at stimulating mastership, creating opportunities for preserving and enhancing the best traditions in the fields of theatrical, musical, choreographic, fine and decorative and applied arts of Kazakhstan, as well as attracting attention, including that of the international cultural community, to outstanding figures of culture and art of Kazakhstan and creative projects in our country.»

In 2022, both creative teams and performers can be nominated for their work in two theatrical (concert) seasons: September 2020 – July 2021, September 2021 – July 2022.

It should be noted that the organizing committee and the panel of experts, which will be making the selections, has already been formed. It includes well-known personalities in the fields of art, in which they will be choosing the best of the best. Applications will be accepted until December 9.

Kazakhstanis awarded the title of laureates of international and republican competitions, festivals and exhibitions, as well as candidates whose works contribute to the development of culture and art of Kazakhstan, are eligible to apply for the Umai award. Candidates can be nominated by republican, regional or local authorities, cultural organizations, non-governmental organizations and public associations, creative unions and associations, educational institutions in the field of culture and art. 

Source: kazinform
 
Days of Kazakhstan Сinema held in Prague

26.08.2022, 17:12 19211
Images | gov.kz
Two Kazakh films – Time of Patriots directed by Serikbol Utepbergenov and Zere by Dauren Kamshibayev – were demonstrated to the Czech audience as part of the Kazakhstan Cinema Days being held in Prague, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Those attending the event were diplomats, mass media representatives, public activists and Czech residents.

«Days of Kazakhstan Cinema is a good opportunity to meet with our colleagues and friends to evaluate rich culture and history of Kazakhstan. I am confident that similar events should be held more frequently to make our nations closer. In recent years, the Kazakh-Czech humanitarian cooperation has been raised to a brand new level and has become an important part of our social projects. We have provided support to many cultural projects and will continue contributing to a harmonious development of future generations by maintaining spiritual ties through culture,» Head of the International Affairs Department of the Czech Ministry of Culture Petr Hnizdo said. 

Source: kazinform
 
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of international olympiads

26.08.2022, 17:06 19331
Images | www.facebook.com/askhat.aimagambetov
Winners of international school subject olympiads were awarded today in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, who shared this news on his Facebook account, Kazinform reports.
 
This year, Kazakh schoolchildren won a record number of medals at the international olympiads. 27 prizewinners received cash certificates worth up to 4.7mln tenge and grants for studying at the domestic universities without undergoing unified national testing.
 
As the Minister informed, the list of international olympiads will be augmented and will include 14 events next year, while today their number is seven.
 
The Ministry will continue monitoring transparency of organization of school subject olympiads at all levels in Kazakhstan.
 
Parents of gifted children were awarded letters of gratitude. Lump-sum payments will be also issued for the teachers of these schoolchildren.
 
Bust to Tatar poet Musa Calil unveiled in Kokshetau

25.08.2022, 17:44 29276
Tatarstan’s Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tarars Vasil Shaikhraziyev attended an opening of a bust to the great post, journalist and Soviet hero Musa Calil in Kokshetau, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Musa Calil’s bust erected in the Alley of Builders in Kokshetau city was unveiled on the day of death of the poet – August 25.
 
Attending the ceremony were Deputy Governor of Akmola region Yerldos Ramazanov as well as Tatarstan’s Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziyev.
 
Born in 1906 in Orenburg province, Musa Calil was a Soviet-Tatar poet and journalist, military correspondent, Hero of the Soviet Union.
 
There is the poet’s bust erected in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region. 
 

 
Splendid September at Astana Opera

25.08.2022, 17:27 29411
Images | Astana Opera informs
A concert with the romantic name Pracht von September (Splendor of September) awaits residents and guests of Nur-Sultan on September 23 at Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Rarely performed instrumental trios by prominent German composers will be presented to the attention of the capital’s high art aficionados, the press service of Astana Opera informs.
 
The exciting program includes Carl Reinecke’s Trio for Oboe, Horn and Piano in A minor and Robert Kahn’s Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in G minor. International competitions laureates, artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra – clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, oboist Dariya Turabekova, horn player Marat Konusbayev, cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov as well as pianist Elmira Sultangazina will demonstrate the nuanced art of ensemble performance.
 
The opera company’s principal soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova will excite the audience with a brilliant performance of the song Der Hirt auf dem Felsen by the famous Austrian composer Franz Schubert to the lyrics by Wilhelm Muller.
 
This month, a rich repertoire will be presented at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on September 2, a concert Kyui Ghumyr will be featured for the listeners. It will be dedicated to the 125th anniversary of the dombyra player, kyuishi and singer Myugilsіn Akhmetqyzy (Aqqyz) and the 95th anniversary of the dombyra player, composer, kyuishi, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Maghauiya Khamzin. The musical evening opens the 25th concert season of the Saryarqa Folklore Ensemble of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Philharmonic. The artistic director of the collective is the laureate of international and republican competitions Togzhan Zhakhin. As part of the anniversary concert, Myugilsіn Akhmetqyzy’s Qosbasar, Zhetim Qyz, Qairan Elim, Maghauiya Khamzin’s Gharyshkerler Valsi, Belgіsіz Soldat, Zhailau and other works will be performed.
 
Guests of the concert, the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev, will perform kuis by Tattimbet and Tolegen Mombekov, arranged by Arman Zhaiymov and Kuat Shildebayev. This evening, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhangali Zhuzbai, Kalken Kassymov, Bolat Takishev, Marat Nukeyev, Kairat Aitbayev, Yerbolat Sapuanov, Rustem Nurkenov, Amangeldy Saduov will present their work to the audience.
 
A musical journey to the banks of the river Seine will take place on September 18. The concert Romance Francaise will be held in the interpretation of the international competitions laureates, orchestra artists – violinist Anel Shakirova and cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov, as well as pianists Anara Kamelinova and Bekzat Akhmerov. This evening will feature Camille Saint-Saens’ Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 1 in C minor, Cesar Franck’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major, Gabriel Faure’s Elegie for Cello and Piano, Maurice Ravel’s Rhapsody for Violin and Piano Tzigane.
 
The month will end with a spectacular production of Domenico Cimarosa’s Il Matrimonio Segreto. An effervescent comic opera will be held as part of the Piccolo Theatre project on September 28 and 29. Perfect for an opera buffa, the plot is full of entertaining twists and turns of events and funny situations, which, of course, are followed by a happy ending.
 
The premiere of the production at Astana Opera took place with great success in September-October last year in the 9th theatrical season. The original vision of the creative team including the music director and conductor the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, artistic and stage director Ala Simonishvili (Italy) ensured success with the audience. Colourful costumes and sets were created by Italian theatrical designer Manana Gunia. Choreographer is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, the opera company director is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, technical director of the project is Victor Carare, and assistant conductor is the holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kurmangazy Children’s Creative Development Center to be built in Azerbaijan

24.08.2022, 14:17 39031
Images | akorda.kz
A children’s creative development center named after Kurmangazy is set to be constructed upon instruction of the Kazakh President in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State noted that the center will be a present from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support between the two countries.
 
A two-storey building with an area of 3,100 sq.m. will fit 600 students. Construction is set to begin in September this year and to end in December 2023.
 
The center’s key focuses will be signing, musical instruments, robotics, 3D modelling, web design, and photo and video shooting. Students will also be taught crafts such as carpet weaving, pottery, as well as sports and dancing.
 
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Tokayev and expressed confidence that the center will become a creative site of international level for children in Fuzuli city. 
 
KZT360mln worth compensation paid to citizens affected during January riots

23.08.2022, 15:04 40651
Up to KZT360mln has been paid in compensation to the citizens whose possessions were damaged during the January riots in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Damages worth over KZT15mln were paid by suspects at the pre-trial stage and trails.
 
According to Sanzhar Adilov, the chief of the investigation department of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, criminal cases against 35 suspects have been stopped due to reconciliation between the parties.
 
In total, over 4.6 thousand criminal cases have been initiated by police investigators on the Jaunty riots. Proceedings on 971 cases have been completed.
 
Cases against 609 suspects have been taken to courts. 539 persons were convicted following trails, of whom 425 received non-custodial sentences. 104 persons received real terms of imprisonment for various serious and especially serious crimes. 
 
