Coronavirus cases rises to 86,192 in Kazakhstan

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,544 cases of coronavirus infection including 760 symptom-free cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):





Nur-Sultan city - 250/136





Almaty city - 271/162





Shymkent city - 51/35





Akmola region - 51/28





Aktobe region - 22/8





Almaty region - 73/50





Atyrau region - 58/42





East Kazakhstan region - 193/75





Zhambyl region - 52/35





West Kazakhstan region - 80/41





Karaganda region - 129/40





Kostanay region - 65/42





Kyzylorda region - 52/21





Mangistau region - 49/9





Pavlodar region - 50/17





North Kazakhstan region - 63/5





Turkestan region - 35/14





To date, 86,192 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.













