Coronavirus latest: 8 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda regions remain the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 5, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.





The city of Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. The city of Shymkent, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.





114 coronavirus patients in extremely critical condition





As of June 5, 2021 some 24,689 (including 23,867 coronavirus -positive) people are being treated form COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.





8,684 are staying at hospitals, 16,005 receiving outpatient treatment. 565 patients are in critical condition, 114 in extremely critical condition, while 75 are on life support.





COVID-19-like pneumonia: 114 new cases, one more victim





114 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were detected in Kazakhstan as of June 3. One patient died, while 19 recovered, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 55,694 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 51,488 recoveries. The death toll rose to 928.





1,189 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hr





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





181 more cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 161 in Almaty, 49 in Shymkent, 77 in Akmoal region, 28 in Aktobe region, 65 in Almaty region, 59 in Atyrau region, 87 in East Kazakhstan, 31 in Zhambyl region, 90 in West Kazakhstan, 195 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 59 in Pavlodar region, 10 in North Kazakhstan, 17 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 392,884.













