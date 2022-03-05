COVID-19, COVID-19-like pneumonia kill 5 Kazakhstanis over past day

Images | unsplash.com
Kazakhstan sees 58 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia
Kazakhstan has added 58 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
One person has died of and 28 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.
Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 88,214. Those killed by the disease number 5,343. So far, the country has reported 81,751 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.
43 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan
18,093 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 42,319 COVID-19 patients, 1,945 are in-patients, and 16,148 are out-patients.
Those also include 143 severe patients, 52 critical patients, and 43 patients on lung ventilation.
Notably, the country has logged 253 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 2,091 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.
