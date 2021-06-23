COVID-19: Kazakh capital remains in ‘red zone’

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is the only are in the country to remain in the 'red zone' on the map on the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informed.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the 'yellow zone' on the COVID-19 spread map.

Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the 'green zone'.

Notably, the country has reported 1,119 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.