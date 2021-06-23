COVID-19 latest: Kazakhstan is in 'yellow zone'

As of June 22 Kazakhstan recorded 410,523 coronavirus-positive cases and 56,546 coronavirus-negative cases. Kazakhstan is in the moderate COVID-19 risk 'yellow zone' now. Only the city of Nur-Sultan remains in the high risk 'red zone'. The rest of the regions are in the 'yellow' and 'green zones', Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsio told the Government meeting.





As stated there, 179 mln COVID-19 cases were recorded the worldwide, more than 275,000 people died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours. COVID-19 death toll worldwide exceeded 3.8 mln.





The Minister earlier stressed the need to provide necessary ward stocks, reserve beds and other medical devices as India’s COVID-19 strain was detected circulating in Nur-Sultan.





India's variant of COVID-19 is 60% more transmissible than other strains and more lethal. It has been detected in 74 countries around the world.









2,809,447 Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine





Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Kazakhstan. 2,809,447 Kazakhstanis that is 28.4% of population subject to vaccination have got the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,715,750 received the 2nd, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsio told the Government meeting.





He added that as of today there are enough doses of the vaccine against coronavirus infection at the vaccination rooms the countrywide, in particular, 1.1 mln doses of the 1st component and 1.4 mln of the 2nd.





As earlier reported, 1,084 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.





273 beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 100 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent city, 18 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 85 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan, 48 in Zhambyl region, 138 in West Kazakhstan, 129 in Karaganda region, 29 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus he countrywide climbed to 386,127.









943 more COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 410,523





943 more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 410,523, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





323 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 110 in Almaty city, 17 in Shymkent city, 33 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 27 in Almaty region, 26 in Atyrau region, 64 in East Kazakhstan, 22 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 153 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 43 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 17 in Turkestan.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.