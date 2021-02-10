COVID-19 Live Updates: Over 1,300 Almaty doctors vaccinated

1,315 Almaty doctors have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Elvira Ibragimova, a doctor-epidemiologist of the Public Health Department of the city, told about this at an online briefing.

It is reported that 1,750 doses have been delivered in Almaty for vaccination of SK-Pharmacia medical staff.

First of all, medical workers of infectious diseases hospitals, employees of the reception rooms of multidisciplinary hospitals, intensive care units, emergency medical personnel, health organizations providing primary health care, as well as employees of the sanitary and epidemiological service are vaccinated.

A total of 1,750 doses of the vaccine have been received for medical workers within the first stage. For the second stage, 1,750 doses are expected. The vaccination is carried out in two stages: the first component in a dose of 0.5 ml, and then 21 days later, the second component in a dose of 0.5 ml. The first dose of the vaccine triggers the immune response, and the second enhances it", - said E. Ibragimova.

Thus, as of February 8, the first component of the vaccine covered 1,315 medical staff. 59 medical exemptions were registered, 2 people refused vaccination.

From February 21, 2021, the vaccination of employees with the second component will continue (revaccination of those who have already received it at the first stage).

Vaccination rooms and teams were prepared for vaccination in each district. Immunization is carried out in strict accordance with all the rules.

COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 5 in Kazakhstan over past day

Kazakhstan has recorded five daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The country has recorded five new cases of and 259 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s total number of those affected by the COVID-19-like pneumonia has reached 48,318. 37,730 recovered from it. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 584 in the country.

Kazakh capital and 2 rgns still in ‘red zone’

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, Pavlodar regions still remain in the 'red zone' for the spread of COVID-19.

The 'yellow zone' for coronavirus includes Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

All the other regions are put in the 'green zone'.

4 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

9 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on February 8 from the Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread reads.

1,060 out of 1,252 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken to the quarantine clinic to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

Besides, 4 Kazakh nationals out of 762 arrived without PCR test results on February 7 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 918 people per day. The operational headquarters of the State Commission reported on the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in the country at 00:00 on February 9.

Over the past day, 918 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection were identified in Kazakhstan," the information says.

By regions: Nur-Sultan – 74, Almaty – 118, Shymkent – 8, Akmola region – 98, Aktobe region – 1, Almaty region – 50, Atyrau region – 25, East Kazakhstan region – 86, Zhambyl region – 12, West Kazakhstan region – 51, Karaganda region – 29, Kostanay region – 80, Kyzylorda region – 10, Pavlodar region – 208, North Kazakhstan region – 61, Turkestan region - 7.

In total, 197,033 cases were registered in the country.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.