COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan exceeds 1.1 mln cases

Kazakhstan eased quarantine restrictions for business entities. Azhar Giniyat, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced this at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

In order to implement the instructions of the Head of State dated January 21, 2022, the following approaches to reducing restrictions for business entities were also considered and approved at the IDC," the speaker noted.

Thus, the further implementation of the Ashyq project at business facilities will continue; restrictions on opening hours have been lifted in all zones, for all facilities that allow visitors with both green and blue status; when using only the green status in Ashyq, regardless of the epidemiological zone; solemn, commemorative, sports events, exhibitions, forums are held without restrictions; the activities of sports complexes, recreational and religious facilities, entertainment facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, and retail chains are not limited.

The minister stressed that it is allowed to enter without restrictions if you have a blue status, regardless of the epidemiological zone, to hotels, airports, railway and bus stations, public service centers, branches of Kazpost JSC, banks, catering facilities like canteens, covered markets, educational centers, SPA-centers, beauty salons, inter-regional, intra-regional, city (regular and irregular) transportation.

For a number of facilities where visitors with a blue status are allowed to enter, restrictions in the green zone are lifted; in yellow - up to 70%, in red - up to 60%, the occupancy of catering facilities by type of restaurants, cultural facilities, gaming and entertainment facilities for adults and children has been increased.

Over the entire period of the pandemic, there has not been such large-scale easing of quarantine measures in all business sectors. And this, in turn, imposes special responsibility and faith in the commitment of business to the implementation of established safe work algorithms," concluded Azhar Giniyat.

Recall that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with representatives of the business community, called for a review of quarantine measures against businesses.