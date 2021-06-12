COVID Digest: COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan reach almost 400,000

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,120 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered 205 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 173 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added 137 fresh daily infections.





East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions recorded 88 and 86 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.





63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 55 – in Almaty region, 50 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 40 – in Shymkent city, 37 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Aktobe region, 18 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in Turkestan region.





In total, 399,096 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.





521 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition





21,951 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of June 11, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





According to the ministry, 7,368 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,583 are receiving outpatient treatment.





521 patients are in critical condition, 111 are in extremely severe condition and 79 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan to 399,096 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 374,070 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.





COVID-like pneumonia: 70 new cases in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has recorded 70 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





27 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, no deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 56,069 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,608 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 944 people across the country.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 399,096 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 374,070 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.





Daily mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 11





The daily mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of June 11 has become known, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





Thus, 12 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan per day.





21,951 people continue to receive CVI treatment (20,890 CVI+ and 1061 CVI-), 7,368 of them are in hospitals, and 14,583 patients are at the outpatient treatment.





Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: 521 patients - in serious condition, 111 patients - in extremely critical condition, 79 patients - on a ventilator.





The incidence of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection





On June 9, 2021, 70 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection were recorded, 27 people recovered. In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 56 069, deaths - 944, recovered - 51 608.

























This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.