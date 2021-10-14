COVID Digest: Kazakhstan adds 1,707 more cases

Images | open sources

1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Almaty city has added the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 269. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 240. Karaganda region is the third in terms of the number of daily cases – 158.





Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Pavlodar region – 150, Almaty region – 137, North Kazakhstan region – 136, and Akmola region – 115.





98 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kostanay region, 77 in Aktobe region, 74 in East Kazakhstan region, 63 in Shymkent city, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 43 in Atyrau region, 31 in Turkestan region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Zhambyl region, and 14 in Mangistau region.





In total, 908,847 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.





693 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan





The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 53,330, the press service of the Health Ministry said.





Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 9,285 are treated as in-patients and 44,045 as out-patients.





693 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 187 in critical condition, and 118 on artificial lung ventilation.





Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.





COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 176 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs





176 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.





The country has also seen six people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 289 recover from it over the past day.





Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 77,434. Those killed by the disease number 4,931. So far, the country has reported 65,558 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.





