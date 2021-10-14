COVID Digest: Kazakhstan adds 1,707 more cases

Images | open sources
1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
Almaty city has added the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 269. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 240. Karaganda region is the third in terms of the number of daily cases – 158.
Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Pavlodar region – 150, Almaty region – 137, North Kazakhstan region – 136, and Akmola region – 115.
98 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kostanay region, 77 in Aktobe region, 74 in East Kazakhstan region, 63 in Shymkent city, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 43 in Atyrau region, 31 in Turkestan region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Zhambyl region, and 14 in Mangistau region.
In total, 908,847 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.
693 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan
The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 53,330, the press service of the Health Ministry said.
Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 9,285 are treated as in-patients and 44,045 as out-patients.
693 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 187 in critical condition, and 118 on artificial lung ventilation.
Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.
COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 176 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs
176 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.
The country has also seen six people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 289 recover from it over the past day.
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 77,434. Those killed by the disease number 4,931. So far, the country has reported 65,558 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.
Kazakhstan to plant 2 bln trees up until 2025 – President
13.10.2021, 18:43 20737
Images | vot-ogorod.ru
The program on planting of 2 billion trees across Kazakhstan is turning into the project of national scale with international resonance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ in Nur-Sultan, the Head of State noted that active forest cultivation plays an important role in carbon-dioxide absorption.
He added that Kazakhstan is among the sparsely forested countries. The area of its forest fund totals 30 million ha or 11% of its territory. This year Kazakhstan saw the launch of the large-scale nationwide greening program. Up to 2 billion trees are to be planted until 2025 across the country.
This initiative, according to the President, has already become the project of national scale with international resonance.
The Head of State also revealed the country’s plan to plant trees on the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea on the area of 1.5 million ha by 2025 in cooperation with its Uzbek colleagues.
Earlier it was reported that the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ had started in the Kazakh capital with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev as well as UN high-raking officials, international experts, representatives of business circles and civil society.
Kazakhstan’s 5 areas still in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus
13.10.2021, 17:54 20737
As of October 13, 2021, Kazakhstan’s five areas remain in the red zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread.
According to the State’s map on the spread of the coronavirus infection, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.
Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the yellow zone for COVID-19.
Shymkent city as well as Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus green zone.
Kazakhstan resumes flights with Kaliningrad
13.10.2021, 13:21 21196
The Interdepartmental Commission for Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in Kazakhstan has approved resumption of flights on the Nur-Sultan - Kaliningrad and Almaty - Kaliningrad routes with a frequency of 1 flight per week in each direction.
Regular flights on a Boeing-737 aircraft will be operated by the Russian airline North Wind starting from November 4, 2021: on the Nur-Sultan - Kaliningrad route on Saturdays, on the Almaty - Kaliningrad route on Thursdays.