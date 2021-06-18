COVID Digest: Kazakhstan’s daily case count at 1,145

Kazakhstan has added 1,145 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 405,209.

Nur-Sulatn city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 343. Ranked second is Karaganda region – 150. Almaty city is third in terms of number of new cases – 109.

West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions have logged 84 and 76 daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

62 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau region, 41 in Pavlodar region, 41 in Almaty region, 39 in Mangistau region, 37 in Akmola region, 33 in Kostanay region, 31 in Shymkent city, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Aktobe region, 21 in North Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Turkestan region.

1202 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia with signs of CVI recorded in Kazakhstan on June 15-16

1202 cases of COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) were recorded in Kazakhstan on June 15-16, reports the press service of the Ministry of Health.

From March 13, 2020 to June 16, 2021, CVI +: morbidity - 405 209 (1145 over the past day), mortality - 4203 (eight on June 15); from August 1, 2020 to June 16, 2021 CVI-: incidence - 56 333 (57 on June 15), mortality - 3420 (four on June 15) ", reads the report.

According to the Ministry of Health, at the moment 21132 people continue getting treatment for CVI (19 980 CVI + and 1152 CVI-), 6468 patients are in hospitals, and 14664 patients are at the outpatient level.

Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-: 435 patients are in serious condition, 111 patients are in extreme severity, 73 patients are on ventilators," reads the report.





4 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day





57 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Countrywide, four COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 31 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.





Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 56,333 since the start of the pandemic. Those succumbed to the disease number 966 in the country. 51,761 have so far made full recoveries from it.





Notably, the country has reported 1,145 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.





