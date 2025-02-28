Dimash Qudaibergen receives Goodwill Ambassador badge

Images | Kazakh Senate

Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting on Friday with world-renowned Kazakhstani singer, Goodwill Ambassador of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Dimash Qudaibergen, Kazinform reports.





During the meeting, Ashimbayev praised Dimash’s mission aimed at promoting Kazakh national culture, ideas of peace and kindness through art as well as dialogue between nations and cultures, pointing out all these values mirror the principles of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.





While handing over the Goodwill Ambassador badge to Dimash, the Senate Speaker pointed to the important role of Goodwill Ambassadors of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and expressed his hope that Dimash will continue to promote ideas of peace and harmony globally through his creative projects.





The meeting also focused on the preparation for the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, 2nd Forum of Young Religious Leaders, implementation of the Congress’ Concept and joint projects in these directions.





The 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions themed ‘Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future’ is set to take place on September 17-18, 2025, in the Kazakh capital of Astana.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and the Muslim World League had discussed cooperation within the Congress of World and Traditional Religions.