Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented in Brussels, "Shanyraq Dialogues" Platform Launched

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the capital of the European Union hosted a discussion on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and the upcoming referendum, with the participation of representatives of key EU institutions, as well as official and expert circles in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The discussion was organized as part of the official launch of the new dialogue platform "Shanyraq Dialogues," designed to serve as an open forum for substantive exchanges among government representatives, the expert community, and civil society on issues related to Kazakhstan.





Opening remarks were delivered by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg, Permanent Representative to the European Union and NATO, Roman Vassilenko. He spoke about the current stage of constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, being implemented amid geopolitical turbulence and global uncertainty, and highlighted its importance for the country’s domestic development and engagement with European partners.





R. Vassilenko informed that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on 15 March this year. He noted that the reform initiative forms part of a large-scale modernization of the country’s political system led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at establishing a more effective, transparent, and accountable model of public governance.





It was emphasized that the drafting process was marked by unprecedented openness. The Kazakh diplomat underlined that a Working Group on parliamentary reform had been established, followed by a Constitutional Commission comprising 130 members, ensuring broad representation of various social and regional groups. For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, commission meetings were broadcast live, and the interim draft text was published for nationwide public discussion. As a result, approximately 10,000 proposals and comments were received from citizens, many of which were reflected in the draft Constitution submitted to referendum.





Presenting the key proposed institutional innovations, the Ambassador stressed that the document is human-centered in nature and strengthens guarantees for the protection of rights and freedoms. He drew participants’ attention to the enshrinement of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unitary nature of the state as immutable values; the reaffirmation of the ban on the death penalty; and the introduction of new provisions on protecting citizens’ rights in the digital environment.





R. Vassilenko further expressed the view that adoption of the new Constitution could provide additional impetus to Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the European Union and its Member States. He noted that strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and prioritizing human rights contribute to closer ties based on shared principles of the rule of law and dialogue.





The event also featured an invited speaker, Georgi Gotev, founder and editor-in-chief of the European online publication "EUalive," who offered an expert perspective on the significance of the ongoing processes for relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.





The speeches were followed by a lively and constructive Q&A session. Guests showed genuine interest in the details of the constitutional reform, its implementation mechanisms, as well as prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s political system and the deepening of cooperation with European partners. The discussion was open and substantive, enabling participants to exchange views and receive comprehensive comments on the most pressing aspects of the reform.





The event confirmed the relevance of the new dialogue platform as a space for professional and meaningful discussion. The launch of "Shanyraq Dialogues" marked a new step in strengthening mutual understanding and trust between Kazakhstan and its European partners, demonstrating readiness for open dialogue on key issues of development and cooperation.