27.06.2025, 16:21 26711
Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana
Images | primeminister.kz
Drones will help police track down vehicles listed in wanted bulletins, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Integrating the system with unmanned aerial vehicles will reportedly allow for real-time detection of offenders, debtors, and individuals avoiding alimony payments. The data will be instantly transmitted to police officers’ tablets, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.
Drones are becoming an essential part of our country’s digital infrastructure. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and society as a whole. Currently, drones are used to monitor natural events and maintain public order. Kazakhtelecom is actively working on projects to integrate drones into urban video surveillance and forest monitoring systems, allowing for early fire detection through digital technology. The potential applications for drones across different sectors will continue to expand," said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.
The project could be expanded and rolled out to other regions as well, pending positive results.
27.06.2025, 15:23 26481
Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub
Telegram has officially received the status of a member of Astana Hub, the leading innovation cluster in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing Astana Hub.
Today, Telegram is one of the five most downloaded applications in the world and has more than a billion active users per month. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability and data protection," the organization’s website reads.
In addition to that, the web applications built into Telegram - Mini Apps - allow the creation of services, marketplaces and games that attract more than 500 million users monthly.
In 2024, the internal currency Telegram Stars was launched, which application developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform consistently follows the principles of digital security: no personal data is required during registration, the source code is open, and encryption protocols are available for audit," the hub said.
In June 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov came to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. During his trip, he toured Astana Hub to explore its infrastructure, IT company support programs, and the potential of the local market. As a result of the visit, a Telegram office was later opened at Astana Hub.
Joining the Astana Hub ecosystem opens up new opportunities for Telegram for joint projects, exchange of experience and development of digital products in both the domestic and global markets," Astana Hub noted.
26.06.2025, 18:58 38116
Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights
Images | Depositphotos
Kyrgyz Asman Airlines will operate a flight to connect Almaty and Issyk Kul starting from June 27, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
It will perform flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
In addition, Kazakh Fly Arystan will also launch the direct flight en route Almaty - Issyk Kul on Thursdays and Sundays.
Four regular Almaty - Issyk Kul passenger flights a week will be operated this summer season, it said in a statement.
The new flights will contribute to further development of tourism, trade and economic and business cooperation between the two nations.
As earlier reported, China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25.
A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.
26.06.2025, 15:16 37806
Kazakhstan to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan will vaccinate boys against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) since 2026, Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev told a briefing at the Kazakh Senate.
He reminded Kazakhstan began vaccinating girls against Human Papillomavirus since last year to protect them from cancer diseases, including cervical cancer.
He said the issue regarding vaccination of boys against HPV has been submitted for consideration.
As earlier reported, the second HPV dose vaccination is underway in Kazakhstan. As of now, nearly 140,000 girls were administered the vaccine.
24.06.2025, 18:36 61266
Air Astana unveils Middle East flights status for June 25
Air Astana plans to resume flights to the Middle Eastern countries starting June 25, 2025, provided that there is official announcement of a ceasefire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the airline’s press service.
In case of further escalation of the conflict, the flights to the Middle East will be cancelled from June 25.
Flights to Dubai and Doha from Almaty are scheduled to depart with a delay, the company says. Passengers are requested to monitor flight status on the airline’s official website.
Air Astana continues to monitor the situation and assures passengers that safety remains its top priority.
Contacts:
+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
+7 7172 584477 (24/7)
+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)
Flight delay hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
24.06.2025, 16:46 58336
Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict
Kazakhstani air companies canceled flights to the cities of Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
As of 09:00 am. on June 24, 2025, several countries imposed restrictions or fully closed their airspace for civil aviation due to the escalation of the military and political situation in the Middle East.
Threats of weapon use, navigation system glitches, heightened air defense activity and high risks for civil aviation operations forced to take these measures.
Largest international airlines such as Air France-KLM, United, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Air Canada also canceled or suspended flights to Dubai, Doha and Riyadh.
As of June 24, 2025 Air Astana canceled Dubai-Astana (KC205/206), Dubai-Almaty (C897/898), and Doha-Shymkent (KC551/552) flights, while SCAT canceled Doha-Astana (DV5250/5251) and Doha-Almaty (DV5245/5246) flights.
Qatar Airways also canceled Doha-Almaty (QR389/390; QR391/392) flights.
Air Astana launched help.airastana.com hotline at the following numbers:
+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
+7 7172 584477 (24/7)
+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)
+7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
Contacts of SCAT air company:
+7 (725-29) 9-88-80
+7 (701-73) 8-25-76
Passengers may also contact the Operational center of the Kazakh Aviation Administration at +7 (717-27) 9-82-15
24.06.2025, 11:52 58141
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025
Kazakhstan’s female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva received a unique invitation to compete at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 set to take place on July 16-20 in Las Vegas, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A 21-year-old girl receives an invitation for the closed men's super-tournament with the participation of Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura and other top chess players of the world? Sounds like an unrealistic dream…, wrote Bibisara on her Facebook account.
Bibisara is the third women in the history to join the world’s top male chess players at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour after Judit Polgár and Hou Yifan.
To note, Bibisara Assaubayeva is the second female grandmaster from Kazakhstan.
24.06.2025, 08:38 58626
MFA advices Kazakhstanis to reconsider travel plans to Middle East
The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a travel advisory for Kazakhstani nationals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Amid rapidly deteriorating military-political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly advices nationals of Kazakhstan to reconsider their travel plans to the Middle East countries. A comprehensive assessment of the situation and potential risks is underway; coordination activities are being carried out with government agencies and foreign partners concerned, reads the statement.
A number of the countries in the Middle East imposed temporary restrictions on the use of their airspace, leading to flight cancellations and delays.
In this regard, the Foreign Ministry recommends Kazakhstani nationals, staying in the Middle East, especially in Qatar and the UAE, to exercise vigilance and follow strictly all precautionary measures of the local authorities; avoid mass events and keep away from military facilities; closely follow information, distributed by official bodies of host countries and foreign institutions of Kazakhstan; regularly check the status of booked flights and possible routes out; keep in touch with the embassies of Kazakhstan.
All of the Ministry’s diplomatic institutions in the Middle East countries operate as usual, constantly monitoring developments and providing round-the-clock consular and legal assistance to Kazakhstani nationals, says the statement.
20.06.2025, 15:37 92981
Nvidia-powered supercomputer to be installed in Almaty
Images | Instagram.com/bagdatmussin
Kazakhtelecom JSC is set to begin installing a next-generation supercomputer powered by the Nvidia H200 platform at its data center in Almaty in the near future, Kazinform News Agency quotes the company’s CEO, Bagdat Mussin, as saying.
Our Nvidia H200-based supercomputer has already arrived in the country. We’ll begin installation at the Kazakhtelecom data center in Almaty very soon. It should be up and running in about 10 days. No exaggeration - this is a powerhouse: 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory," Bagdat Mussin posted on Instagram.
He highlighted the supercomputer will be available to government agencies, national companies, and corporate clients. It will enable a wide range of advanced capabilities, including:
- simulating man-made disasters and risks well before they happen
- forecasting urban traffic patterns years ahead
- helping doctors diagnose diseases faster by analyzing large datasets
- training large language models that understand the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context
- independently launching AI products without relying on foreign servers.
Kazakhtelecom has become the first official partner of tech giant Nvidia in Central Asia," Bagdat Mussin added.
