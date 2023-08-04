Drought-affected farmers may extend the term of payment of loans
At an operational meeting in the Government, held on July 26 this year under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, the scale of the situation and possible measures of state support in connection with the abnormal heat and low rains in certain regions of Kazakhstan were discussed, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Baiterek" Holding, "Agrarian Credit Corporation" JSC and "KazAgroFinance" JSC will consider the possibility of granting a deferral on the payment of loans to farmers affected by drought. In addition, for the first time since this year, additional volumes of diesel fuel will be allocated at a discounted price for forage harvesting.
Today, the main task is timely preparation for the harvesting campaign and forage harvesting. According to the operational data of akimats, about 8 million tons of hay have already been harvested, which is 32% of the plan. The regions allocated 11.7 billion tenge to subsidize the cost of feed costs in 2023. In addition, by the end of 2022, the Food Corporation has formed a feed grain fund in the amount of 235.2 thousand tons. If necessary, this grain will be sent as support to livestock and poultry farms at a cheaper price. For the first time since this year, additional volumes of diesel fuel will be allocated at a discounted price for forage harvesting", - said Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov.
The Vice Minister of Agriculture noted the low level of implementation in the regions of the Roadmap for the development of the feed industry for 2022-2025.
Akimats do not fully use the available opportunities to expand the share of forage crops in crop rotation, primarily on irrigated lands, to increase the productivity of pasture lands", - he stressed.
One of the tools for leveling risks in agriculture, including the effects of drought, is the insurance of crops and agricultural animals. For this purpose, there are 16 insurance products in crop production and animal husbandry, for which part of the insurance premium is subsidized. Last year, changes were made to the Rules for Subsidizing Insurance Premiums, according to which the standard for subsidizing insurance premiums increased from 50% to 80%.
However, farmers, despite the unpredictability of the climate in most territories of Kazakhstan, use the insurance tool poorly. This year, a total of 258.2 thousand hectares of grain and oilseeds, 152 thousand garden trees, 5.4 thousand heads of animals (cattle, cattle, horses), 428.2 thousand heads of birds were insured. The insurance premium amounted to 1.6 billion tenge, of which 1.3 billion tenge was subsidized. Of the funds allocated by the republican budget for subsidizing insurance premiums in the amount of 5.9 billion tenge, only 2.4 billion tenge has been disbursed.
Akims of Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda and other regions, where the greatest negative impact of the abnormal heat is noted, were heard at the meeting. The heads of the regions voiced the situation in their regions and made proposals for its stabilization.
A very low level of forage harvesting with a plan for a year of 25 million tons, only 8 million tons were collected. Haylage harvesting is only 12% of the plan, straw - 4.3%. It is clear that the main harvesting of straw, silage and concentrated feed will begin in September, but for the rest it is a very low indicator. I instruct you to increase the pace of forage harvesting in the regions and constantly monitor feed prices in order to prevent unjustified price increases. In addition, taking into account the possible consequences of drought in certain areas, farmers may begin to apply for a deferral in the payment of loans. JSC "NUH "Baiterek", JSC "Agrarian Credit Corporation" and JSC "Kazagrofinance" need to assist in granting a deferral on the payment of loans to those farmers who really suffered", - Serik Zhumangarin stressed.
