Electricity tariffs to rise in Kazakhstan from April 1

From April 1, the marginal tariffs of thermal power plants will increase by an average of 15% to finance their modernization, Vice Minister of Energy Kairat Rakhimov said at a briefing in the CCS.





According to the vice minister, the marginal tariffs for 37 out of 45 energy producing organizations in Kazakhstan will be increased from April 1, 2021. According to the submitted applications, the growth of the maximum tariffs was forecast at the level of 36%. For more than six months, the validity of the submitted applications was analyzed.





Kairat Rakhimov noted that as a result of the work and discussions, the share of the increase in the declared levels of the maximum tariffs of the stations was more than halved.





When considering them, the ministry applied an individual approach for each case. Applications requiring timely decisions were taken into account. The average increase in the marginal tariffs of energy producing organizations in Kazakhstan is projected at 15%," Rakhimov said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service.





According to the speaker, most of Kazakhstan's energy sources were put into operation in the 60-70s of the last century. At the end of 2020, the depreciation of energy assets in Kazakhstan is 53%. Accordingly, the main costs in the generation sector were directed to maintaining them in working order - the level of profitability of the majority of the stations is lower than the actual costs.





About 2,000 MW are constantly being repaired and unavailable for power generation for various reasons, which is comparable to the total consumption of three southern regions - Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda.





As the speaker noted, due to underfunding, there is an increase in the number of accidents and technological outages. In 2020, 4,458 technological violations were committed in the Unified Electricity System of Kazakhstan (an increase of 11% compared to 2019). Each major technological disruption is the risk of an accident in the entire energy system of Kazakhstan.





Timely adjustment of the maximum tariffs at power plants will make it possible to qualitatively modernize them, as well as to carry out repairs in a timely manner and in full to successfully pass the autumn-winter period of 2021-2022 and reduce emergency situations, Rakhimov explained.





In addition, the revision of tariffs will help save about 23 thousand jobs of production personnel in 45 energy producing organizations," the vice minister concluded.

















