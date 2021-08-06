Esil water turned green

Images | department's Instagram

The Department of Ecology of Nur-Sultan named the reason for the unnatural green color of the Esil River water, the department's Instagram account reads.

The embankment of the Esil line was examined, in the area of the Saryarka bridge across the river. Also, water samples were taken from the river.

Based on the chemical analysis results, we inform you that according to the order of the Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan dated November 9, 2016 No. 151"On approval of a unified system of classification of water quality in water bodies", insignificant exceeding of the maximum - permissible concentrations (MPC) of nitrate, sulfate, fluoride, phosphates and manganese were found on two river sections.

A possible reason for the detected excess of MPC is increased growth of algae, which leads to such a phenomenon as "water bloom". The bright green bloom is the result of the multiplication of blue-green algae, which are actually bacteria (cyanobacteria), the department explained.

The growth of algae in the Esil River is a consequence of frequent changes in weather conditions observed in Nur-Sultan in 2021, which lead to dramatic changes in the physical parameters of the environment, such as: air and water temperatures, atmospheric pressure, relative humidity and wind speed, the department went on to say. From the beginning of the summer, the weeks of hot weather gave way to rainy weeks. On hot days, algae mud fills the surface of the water. Waves bring it to the shore. Aquatic vegetation releases seeds, which, coming out to the surface of the water, spread along the river downstream.

Earlier, 'water bloom' in the Esil River was also noted in 2017 and 2020, ecologists added.

Another possible reason for the growth of algae in the river is shallowing of the riverbed. At the moment, there is a dry period in the Esil River, with shallowing. The reasons for the shallowing are natural and anthropogenic.

At the same time, it should be noted that the average annual air temperature is growing. In winter, the number and duration of thaws increases, the depth of freezing of the soil decreases, due to which the melt water goes into the soil and does not fill the rivers, including Esil. A warm protracted spring leads to water evaporation. Instead of entering the Astana reservoir, it enters the atmosphere. As a result, the regime of the river changes. During floods, water consumption is reduced, and in the winter months it increases. Spring months were warm and relatively dry compared to long-term values. The snow melting was prolonged, almost with no rains. This caused excessive shallowing. In this connection, at the moment, letters and photographs have been sent to the competent authorities for taking measures," the Department of Ecology of the capital concluded.













