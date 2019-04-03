Every second marriage breaks down in north of Kazakhstan, and every fifth - in south

In 2017, 54 626 couples were officially divorced, and the divorce rate (the number of divorces per 1000 people) was 3, Forbes Kazakhstan reports.





In 2017, the number of registered marriages was 141 791 in Kazakhstan, and the marriage rate (per 1000) was 7.9, which was slightly lower than the historic average figure of 8.1.





Over the years of Kazakhstan's independence, the largest number of registered marriages per 1000 occurred in 1991, including first years of independence and the last years of the existence of the USSR - 10.1. After, until 1999 the number of official marriages saw a steady decline up to 5.8 per 1000, or 85 872 in absolute terms, which was also a minimum figure over the whole period. The decline, after some fluctuation, was followed by the increase, which the peaks in 2017 - 9.5, 2011 - 9.7, 2012 - 9.8 and 2013 - 9.9. Thus, the economic crisis did not affect the general positive trend. In 2013, the largest absolute number of marriages over the whole period under consideration was registered - 168 447.





At the same time, in 2017, 54 626 couples were officially divorced, which is a record figure over the entire period, and the divorce rate (the number of divorces per 1000) was 3. The bigger number was in 2014 - 3.1, with 52 673 registered divorces. The lowest number of divorces, along with the decrease in the number of marriages contracted, was observed in 1999 - 25 583, with the divorce rate standing at 1.71.





In general, 760 037 marriages and 264 067 divorces have been registered over last 5 years in Kazakhstan. That is, 34.7% of marriages ended in divorce. As for the regions, the lowest proportion of divorces to marriages is observed in South Kazakhstan region - 21.2%. It is followed by Mangystau region - 25.2%, and the third one is Kyzylorda region - 27.4%.





The biggest proportion of divorces to marriages was observed in Pavlodar region - 52.4%, Kostanay region - 51.6% and North Kazakhstan region - 49.8%.





So, in general, the divorce rate is less in south and west, than in north.





The southern regions lead in the number of marriages contracted: South Kazakhstan region - 114 586, Almaty - 84 891, Almaty region - 83 018.









