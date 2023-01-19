Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
In 2022, the number of passengers carried by Kazakh airlines rose by 17% than in 2021 in the civil aviation field. As of now, air passenger numbers have recovered and demonstrate a stable growth. International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened. The flights are carried by three domestic and 27 foreign companies," said Almaz Indyryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.
