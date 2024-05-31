Floods in Kazakhstan: over 5,000 people remain in evacuation centers

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated information on the flood situation at 10 a.m. on May 29. 63,009 people have returned to their homes in the republic, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the agency.





Meanwhile, 5,307 individuals remain in evacuation centers.





To date, more than 27.3 million cubic meters of melt water have been pumped out, with over 8.1 million bags and 1.5 million tons of inert material laid.





The floods situation in the Atyrau region is under control. The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has reported a water level decrease in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River this morning.





Consequently, in the Boran village, rescue personnel are laying sandbags, while local executive bodies are strengthening dams with the assistance of specialized equipment. Over the course of the day, 150 bags of inert materials were laid, and the construction and reinforcement of an embankment 250 meters long and up to 2 meters high was completed. The level of the Black Irtysh River (Kara-Irtysh) is constantly monitored.