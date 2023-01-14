12.01.2023, 16:50 4301
Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations
Images | wam.ae
DUBAI. KAZINFORM flydubai announced today the resumption of flights to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) from 28 February with a twice-weekly service.
With the start of flights to Shymkent, flydubai grows its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations including Almaty and the capital, Astana, WAM reports.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "Kazakhstan has long been an important market since we first launched operations to Almaty in 2014. In 2022 we carried almost 300,000 passengers between the UAE and Kazakhstan, an increased figure of 145% compared to 2019, and we look forward to strengthening trade and cultural relations with the start of flights to Shymkent."
Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "we are excited to see our network grow in Kazakhstan with Shymkent as our third destination which will serve a total frequency of 22 weekly flights. This frequency will increase to 26 weekly flights from February and will offer our customers in Kazakhstan more convenient and reliable options to explore the UAE and beyond."
After Almaty and Astana, Shymkent is the third largest city in Kazakhstan and is a major cultural centre that features bustling bazaars, ancient architecture and natural scenery.
Kazakhstanis to enjoy visa-free travel to 76 countries in 2023
Kazakhstan’s passport ranks 70th in the updated ranking of Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index for 2023, which enables our nationals to travel to 76 countries of the world without visas, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the organization’s report.
Last year, Kazakhstan’s passport was placed 73rd in the ranking.
According to the ranking authors, Japanese passport is the strongest in the world. The citizens of this country may enjoy visa-free travel to 193 out of 227 countries. Singapore and South Korea stand second both holding 192nd line. The weakest passport is issued by Afghanistan, whose citizens may visit only 27 countries without visas. The country occupies the last 109th position.
Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis
Images | facebook.com/Агабек Конарбайулы
Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan, Chief Mufti Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly met with Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabia in Jeddah, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The sides discussed the issues of organization of the Great Hajj in 2023. Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly addressed the Saudi Minister with a request to create favorable conditions for Kazakhstani pilgrims.
In particular, the Chief Mufti focused on such issues as affordability of ticket prices, security, hotel discounts, service quality and optimization of payment system.
According to him, the number of those willing to perform Hajj rises year by year.
In turn, Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabia assured that his Ministry will provide all-round support to Kazakhstani pilgrims during the Hajj. Upon completion of the meeting, the sides agreed on the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.
4,000 Kazakhstani pilgrims performed the Great Hajj last year. 14 tourist companies served our compatriots.
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has extended the open skies regime until the end of 2027 in line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on expanding the geography of flights and increasing the number of international flights by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learned from the ministry.
This regime allows lifting all limitations on the number of flights and providing the fifth freedom of the air to foreign air carriers on the routes where Kazakhstani air carriers do not operate.
The open skies regime was adopted at 12 international airports in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent, Aktau, Semey, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, and Turkistan. The regime was also adopted at the Aliya Moldagulova International Airport in Aktobe to boost the region’s development.
According to the ministry, this regime helps attract new foreign air carriers, promote competitiveness between air carriers, open international routes, lower ticket costs, develop tourism and increase transport accessibility of Kazakhstani cities.
Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge
The Ministry of Healthcare recommends Kazakhstanis to refrain from travelling to China amid the coronavirus infection surge, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Ministry clarified that Kazakhstan does not plan yet to introduce enhanced and restrictive measures for Chinese citizens’ entry to our country.
Thousands of Chinese patients with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted to the hospitals of Shanghai on a daily basis, most of them are under 65, media reported.
The U.S., France, Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and India are introducing compulsory pre-flight COVID-19 tests for people flying from China and imposing additional rules for the persons arriving from China.
Meanwhile, Morocco fully prohibited entry of travelers from China.
In December, Kazakhstan recorded 2.3fold increase in COVID-19 incidence rate compared to November.
Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver
The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is proud of achievements of Kazakhstani chess players at the World Championships
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Dinara Saduakasova on winning the silver medal in the World Rapid Championships, the Akorda press service reports.
The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is proud of achievements of Kazakhstani chess players at the World Championships.
The President wished talented Dinara Saduakasova new victories and higher achievements.
The Head of State also conveyed warm wishes to Zhansaya Abdumalik who also achieved high results at the World Rapid Championships in Almaty.
As earlier reported, Dinara Saduakasova grabbed silver at the World Rapid Championships.
Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
Images | unsplash.com
There are four rounds left in the men’s and women’s tournaments, the price of each win increases dramatically, and a loss can push into the bottom of the tournament table, Kazakhstan Chess Federation informs.
The main hopes of Kazakhstanis were initially associated with the performance of our wonderful girls. And they did not fail. Zhansaya Abdumalik and Dinara Saduakassova were very successful yesterday and literally "crashed" into the leading group. Both grandmasters have 6 points out of 8 possible and are behind the whole shelf Tan Zhongyi (China), Aleksandra Goryachkina and the master from India Savitha Shri (the biggest surprise of the first eight rounds). What does this tell us, Kazakhstani chess lovers? Only if our chess players manage to keep a clear, cold head in the final rounds, and do not flinch at the crucial moment, then their chances of winning are very high.
Zeinep Sultanbek continues to play well. It is clear to the naked eye how much work she has done to improve her game. All games with the strongest chess players of the world Zeinep leads on almost equal, not inferior in any stage of the chess game. 5 points out of 8 possible - grandmaster level and you can be sure that in the near future the number of holders of the highest rank in our country will increase.
All the above applies as well to Amina Kairbekova. In her asset the same 5 points out of 8 and a great opportunity to compete for prizes. After a successful start, the national champion Meruert Kamalidenova slowed down. Young Zarina Nurgaliyeva put on her pace. Her current performance is a clear indication that she can not only take gold medals in children’s championships, but also win high places in adult tournaments. 4.5 points out of 8 - brilliant without exaggeration results.
In the men’s tournament, Magnus Carlsen continues to maintain leadership and is seen in everything that he is not going to give up to anyone.
Vladimir Fedoseev (FIDE) scored 7 points as well as the current world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) and the chess hope of Germany Vincent Keymer. The hopes of Daniil Dubov, Vlad Artemiev (both FIDE), Anish Giri (Netherlands), Yu Yangyi (China), Arjun Erigaisi (India) and Fabiano Caruana (United States) remained. Everyone scored 6.5 points out of 9 and that’s just the contenders.
Pavlodar grandmaster Alisher Suleymenov is the best chess player from Kazakhstan. After losing in the first round, he never lost a single game in three wins.
The tournament is organised by FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The championship is held with the support of the akimat of Almaty and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As a reminder, social events take place within the World Chess Championship.
Today there was a women’s master class "The role of women in chess" and a session of a simultaneous game with Dana Reizniece-Ozola.
December 28 from 10:00 Open blitz tournament for all amateurs
December 29 from 10.00 Blitz tournament among childrenю
December 30 from 09:00 Go master class for all comers.
United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
The land lying in the head of the Alikhan Bokeikhanov Avenue is set to turn into the United Nations Square
The United Nations Square is expected to appear in the Kazakh capital next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The meeting of the Astana maslikhat supported the proposal of paving the ground for the square ahead of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit to Kazakhstan.
The land lying in the head of the Alikhan Bokeikhanov Avenue is set to turn into the United Nations Square.
Head of the Astana Department for Languages’ Development and Archival Affairs Saken Essirkep told the meeting it was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan that came up with the proposal to unveil the United Nations Square in Astana.
Essirkep also added that António Guterres’ visit to Astana is set to take place in March 2023.
Earlier the meeting approved the proposal to name a new district in the Kazakh capital Nura and name one of the streets in the city after heroic fireman Askar Zabikulin.
Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity
Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev informed about the review of contractual obligations on ArcelorMittal Temirtau. According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office carries out a comprehensive inspection of the company's activity, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The results of the inspection will be announced additionally," he said.
As reported, on Monday, at the Cabinet’s extended session, Head of State raised industrial traumatism issues.
1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau," he noted.
Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister," the President said.
