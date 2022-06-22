Система Orphus

Global turmoil led to a new reality - Kazakh President

17.06.2022, 20:55 8611
Images | akorda.kz
The global turmoil unleased by the pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions led to a new reality, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 

Our meeting is taking place in the unique situation of increased political and economic turbulence. The global turmoil unleashed by the pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions led to a new reality. Globalization has been replaced by an era of regionalization with all its advantages and inherent weaknesses. One way or another, the process of reformating the traditional economic models and trade routes is accelerating. The world is changing rapidly. Unfortunately, not for the better for the most part. Inflation hits decade highs, the global economic growth slows down, and competition for investment and resources toughens," said the Kazakh President.

 
According to him, climate change, increase in migration influxes, and technological change acceleration are major impediments to economic growth.
 

All these processes are on our focus. Speaking of the new reality, it is important to take into account the rapidly changing structure of the world order and the changing vectors of East-West, North-South interaction, seemed to be steady. The countries in our region need to find not only the right answers to all these challenges but also benefit from them. Therefore, we should realize the whole potential of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union. The relevant task is to pair the Eurasian integration and China's concept "One Belt-One Road," said Tokayev.

 
President amends intellectual property law

20.06.2022, 20:45 7426
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan on introducing amends and additions to some legislative acts relating to improvements in legislation in the field of intellectual property and provision of guaranteed State legal support, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
Earlier Majilis deputy, member of the Committee on legislation and judicial and legal reform Gulnara Bizhanova presented the draft law.
 
Tokayev meets with Anti-Corruption Agency head Olzhas Bektenov

20.06.2022, 17:30 7351
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan was informed about the measures taken to combat corruption in the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
In particular, since the beginning of the year up to 1,200 corruption crimes have been reported and around 750 officials have been caught up in corruption.
 
The President was briefed on the investigation of the criminal cases and the measures of reparation, including the ones related to the return of the financial assets illegally received and spirited away from the country.
 
According to Bektenov, as part of the measures the work to expand the international cooperation is underway. One of the effective ways to fight the withdrawal of grey revenues by corrupt officials will be Kazakhstan's accession to the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption of the Council of Europe.
 
In addition, the Agency together with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs is tasked with developing comprehensive measures to create protection mechanisms against illegal involvement of officials in business.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State set a number of tasks concerning the Anti-corruption agency's work enhancement.
 
Aktau seaport receives green certification from OSCE

17.06.2022, 19:40 8636
Images | lada.kz
Aktau Commercial Sea Port has become the first port in Kazakhstan to receive the Ports Environmental Assessment System (SEEP) certification and EcoPort status from the European Sea Ports Organization (EMPO), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of the Aktau Port Abai Turikpenbaev, during his speech at the forum "Transit and Transport Co-operation between Kazakhstan and the European Union: Prospects for the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route".
 
The certification was carried out as part of the EcoPorts project, a globally recognized standard for environmental management in ports and port terminals.
 
The OSCE EcoPorts project launched in 2019, is aimed at developing the infrastructure of maritime and transcontinental cargo transportation, simplifying customs procedures through the introduction of digitalization, and training and educating domestic specialists. The certificate provides an opportunity to expand relations with European ports to reduce the negative impact of ports on the environment, as well as to improve the environmental situation in the Caspian region. Corresponding work on passing green certification is also being carried out by the Port of Kuryk.
 
In light of the adaptation of trade routes and supply chains to the international political and economic situation, the demand for the services of Kazakhstani ports has increased sharply this year.
 
The total transshipment of goods in just the five months of 2022 in the Port of Aktau has already amounted to 97% of the total for the entirety of the previous year (2021) - 1.534 thousand tons in 5 months of 2022 compared to 1.594 thousand tons in all of 2021- and container transshipment increased by 115% (16,267 TEUs) compared to the same period in 2021.
 
In the Port of Kuryk, since the beginning of 2022, the volume of transshipment amounted to more than 70% of the same indicator for the whole of 2021- more than 700 thousand tons in the first five months of 2022 compared to 1 million tons for all of 2021.
 
Given the growing demand for terminal services, the Aktau port is currently creating a container hub designed to transform traffic flows in the Central Asian region. By the end of 2022, it is planned to attract two additional specialized container ships to the current 5 feeder ships in the direction of Aktau-Baku-Aktau.
 
A day before the conference, the Port of Antwerp hosted a technical visit by a delegation of the leaders of TITR (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) and several Kazakhstani ports. The Port of Antwerp is the major container port of Belgium and nicknamed "the gateway to Europe"; in the EU, it is second only after the nearby Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Following this visit, during the conference, discussions were held on the possibility for Kazakhstani port employees to participate in training courses on port infrastructure and management in Antwerp.
 
Tokayev instructs to open State Symbols Square at the foot of Aulietau peak

17.06.2022, 18:10 35086
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to open a Square of the State Symbols at the foot of the Aulietau mountain peak, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

It was a sound decision to initiate the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) meeting in Ulytau. This sacred land is a symbol of unity in the creation of New Kazakhstan. In this regard, I would like to put forward one more initiative. There should be an architectural site symbolizing the unity of the Kazakh people. I instruct to open a Square of the State Symbols at the foot of the Aulietau mountain peak," said Tokayev. 

 
The Kazakh Head of State went on to say that the country's blue flag should wave high above the sacred land. 
 

That's the way we will state the continuity of generations. We will herald the beginning of a new era of our Statehood, going back many centuries," added the Kazakh President. 

 
He also pointed out that the first Qurultay is held at a high level and all the proposals put forward during it will be considered and taken into account.
 
Kazakhstan to mark Day of Republic as national holiday again

17.06.2022, 17:30 34886
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev came up with the initiative to bring back the Day of Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the participants of the first-ever Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Ulytau region on Thursday, the Head of State suggested amending the list of national holidays by granting the Day of Republic the status of the national holiday again. 
 
The President reminded that the Declaration of the state sovereignty of Kazakhstan had been adopted on October 25, 1990 marking the first step towards the independence.
 The Day of Republic, according to the Head of State, should become the symbol of a bold step Kazakhstan has made towards sovereignty. It will be a day of remembrance of our national heroes who significantly contributed to the cause of independence, he said.
 
Kazakh President on renaming the country: 'It is not appropriate'

17.06.2022, 15:55 34646
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the proposal to rename the country while addressing the first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Some citizens suggested that the renaming of the country should have been put to the referendum. I think that it is not appropriate. They made it clear that the word "stan" in the name of Kazakhstan is foreign to Asian countries. There is no logic in it. To think, there are Pakistan, Afghanistan, and many other countries in Central Asia alongside us," said Tokayev. 

 
The Kazakh Head of State highlighted that it is important to know that for over 30 years we have signed many international agreements, and strengthened our state borders under the name of our independent country - the Republic of Kazakhstan. This issue is of paramount importance and is directly connected to the national security and peace of the people.
 
 "Now we are to create a New Kazakhstan. It is a difficult task. We need to adapt to a new way of life. The consciousness and values of our people should undergo drastic renewal. Only then, is a new nation formed. In other words, the entire country will be renewed," said the Kazakh President.
 
Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

17.06.2022, 14:30 35371
Images | Depositphotos
Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022, the first-ever international tourism, sport and active lifestyle exhibition, kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The exhibition united over 50 tourism companies from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as reps of Azerbaijan, Belarus as well as Russia. 
 
Attending the event Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev expressed confidence the exhibition will greatly contribute to the development of sport and tourism in Kazakhstan. In his words, Kazakhstan is a unique country as potential tourists can enjoy all four seasons here.
 
 Also, according to Minister Abayev, Kazakhstan can offer all sorts of tourism, including ecotourism, agrotourism, sport tourism, even the spiritual one. 
 

I am sure the today’s exhibition will become a big step towards developing tourism in the country," Dauren Abayev said at the opening ceremony. 

 
In addition, Deputy Chairman of Qazaq Geography Artur Abubakirov revealed a half marathon is set to take place on June 19 within the framework of the international exhibition. According to him, it will be a feat of strength and stamina bringing together some 4,500 participants.
 
Kostanay, N Kazakhstan regions have lowest access to safe drinking water

17.06.2022, 13:10 31441
In 2021, the rate of population’s access to safe potable water in Kazakhstan was 96%, in rural areas – 93%, Kazinform has learned from Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. 
 
The lowest access to clean water was recorded in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev said at the parliamentary hearings in the Majilis on Friday. 
 
According to the Minister, 498 billion tenge is envisaged to ensure 100% access to clean water in Kazakhstan till 2025. 95 billion tenge will be allocated in 2022 for rural areas. As a result, 94% of the county’s rural population will get an access to clean water by year end. 
 
There are more than 6,300 villages in Kazakhstan today. Presently, 4,700 villages have access to clean water. The problem of remaining 1,543 villages will be gradually settled till 2025, Uskenbayev vowed.
 
