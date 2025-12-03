Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation CouncilKazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council
02.12.2025, 16:40 6711
High Gastronomy in the Service of Kazakh Diplomacy
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Portuguese Republic the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Northern Portugal, Gil Fernando Vieira, and the company MPL Culture, organised a distinguished gastronomic evening under the theme "The Steppe and the Ocean", bringing together the finest culinary traditions of the Kazakh and Portuguese peoples, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, held in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place on 27 November at the EPUR restaurant in the historic centre of Lisbon. The renowned Michelin-starred chef Vincent Farges welcomed Artem Kantsev, one of Kazakhstan’s leading culinary masters, representing the Qazaq Gourmet restaurant and a laureate of the prestigious French gastronomic ranking La Liste 2026.
The dinner, prepared jointly by the two chefs, received the highest acclaim from the distinguished guests. Among those in attendance were Carlos Fontão Carvalho, President of the Portuguese Academy of Gastronomy; Alberto Guimarães, Secretary-General of the Lisbon City Council and President of the European Community of Gastronomic Culture; Francisco Rocha Gonçalves, Vice-President of the Oeiras City Council, CEO of one of Europe’s leading science and technology parks - Taguspark - Eduardo Baptista Correia, as well as representatives of governmental institutions, the business community, and the national media.
In his address, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, emphasised that a nation’s cuisine, rich in diversity, stands as a profound expression of hospitality and an integral component of its cultural heritage.
For the first time in the history of relations between our two countries, a gastronomic bridge has been built between two ends of Eurasia - the boundless steppe and the vast ocean," - the Ambassador remarked.
He further noted that the event marked the official launch of the Embassy’s cultural diplomacy initiative, "Discover Kazakhstan Through the Five Senses". In the near future, the tasting of Kazakh cuisine will be followed by exhibitions of paintings, sculptures and traditional carpets, as well as concerts of music and vocal performance in various cities across Portugal.
At the conclusion of the evening, the Ambassador presented the guests with a commemorative gift - the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, crafted in the traditional Portuguese azulejo style, as a symbol of cultural convergence and the strengthening ties between the two peoples.
The introduction of Kazakhstan to the Portuguese public through such initiatives is intended to strengthen bonds of friendship and to stimulate broader exchanges in cultural, humanitarian and economic spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.11.2025, 20:55 67266
Al-Farabi's Book was Presented in Ha Noi
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Viet Nam held a gala event at Ha Noi University, dedicated to the Kazakh President's State of the Nation Address; the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's State Sovereignty, and the 1155th birth Anniversary of Al-Farabi, renowned medieval philosopher and scholar of the Muslim World, born in Kazakhstan. Hence, the Ceremony of Inauguration of Al-Farabi’s "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State" was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the Opening Part, the documentary about the historic visit of Ho Chi Minh, the first President of Vietnam, to Kazakhstan in 1959, as well as a short video about the state visit to Kazakhstan of Comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, held on 5-7 May 2025, was shown.
This important event was attended by Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry, Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Guest of Honor); Honourable Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations; representatives of government agencies, localities, universities and colleges, the business circles; mass media, and the leadership of the diplomatic corps in Ha Noi (Dean, Ambassador of Palestine Saadi Salama); as well as numerous ambassadors, charge d’affaires and diplomats.
At his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Kanat Tumysh of Kazakhstan highlighted the main directions of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address entitled, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation", as well as emphasized the significance of the 35th Anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan as a symbol of the country’s independence and modernization.
The Ambassador proudly announced that nowadays the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates the 35th anniversary of its State Sovereignty as a renewed, modernized country; as a nation, committed to justice, and that the Kazakh state is renowned worldwide for its peace-loving foreign policy, and internal socio-political stability.
He also noted that a strategic partnership has been established between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam this year, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to further developing comprehensive cooperation. He stressed that the importance of systematically implementing the agreements, reached at the highest and high levels, in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.
At the Inauguration Ceremony of Al-Farabi’s book entitled, "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State," translated into Vietnamese to commemorate the 1155th birth anniversary of this famous medieval philosopher and scholar, Ambassador Kanat Tumysh emphasized Al-Farabi's significant contribution to world civilization.
He expressed gratitude to Professor Nguyen Van Chien of the Ha Noi University, who translated Al-Farabi's book into Vietnamese, for his significant contribution to bringing closer to Viet Nam not only Kazakhstan, but also the Turkic and Islamic worlds.
Subsequently, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, along with the Ambassadors of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, awarded Professor Nguyen Van Chien with a gold medal of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), conferred on behalf of the TURKSOY’s Secretary-General
In turn, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, the Guest of Honor, the Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, underscored that nowadays Kazakhstan has become a country of increasing regional and global significance. The Land of the Great Steppe has become an example of the harmony of the past and future, cultural heritage and modernization, according to the Vietnamese high-ranked diplomat.
He also noted that following the official elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the state visit of Viet Nam’s General Secretary H.E. Mr. To Lam to Kazakhstan in May 2025, a qualitatively new historic period has begun. Viet Nam and Kazakhstan must now move forward together, gaining new momentum and opportunities. H.E. Mr. Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, expressing political confidence, determination, and a shared desire to this end, congratulated the People of Kazakhstan on the occasion of recently celebrated Republic Day, the upcoming Independence Day, and also on the anniversary of Al-Farabi marked throughout the year 2025.
According to him, the translation of Al-Farabi's masterpiece entitled, "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State" into Vietnamese and its publication in Ha Noi is valuable evidence of the cultural and academic exchange between the two countries, which helps bringing his intellectual legacy closer to Vietnamese scholars, students, and readers.
At the Concluding Part of the event, the Ambassador presented the all participants with the inaugurated Al-Farabi's book, translated into Vietnamese (along with the Kazakh, English, and original Arabic texts within a one single book).
Following the event, the Kazakh Ambassador gave an interview to the representatives of the Vietnamese mass media, making a brief summary of the 2025 Kazakhstan National Day celebration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2025, 15:10 82011
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched from Baikonur
Images | Roscosmos
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft on Thursday, November 27, launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station, iz.ru reports.
The main crew of the spacecraft consists of cosmonauts of the Roscosmos state Corporation Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams. The crew is scheduled to spend 242 days in orbit and return to Earth at the end of July next year. Over 40 experiments and two spacewalks are planned as part of the mission.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2025, 13:17 82461
Honoring Abai and Shared History: A Historic Day in Osh
Images | gov.kz
A street named after the great Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly was inaugurated in the Kyrgyz Republic. Additionally, a monument to Abai was erected at the starting point of the street, and a dedicated museum opened its doors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
On the same day, the presentation of the book "Atam zhönündö bayan" by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, translated into Kyrgyz, took place.
Opening the ceremony, the Mayor of Osh, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, noted that within the framework of the city’s reconstruction, the commemoration of the outstanding figure of the brotherly Kazakh people, Abai Qunanbaiuly, was carried out with direct support from the Kyrgyz leadership. He emphasized that this initiative would become an eternal symbol of friendship between the two nations.
On the same day, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Osh organized the presentation of President Tokayev’s book "Atam zhönündö bayan" in the Kyrgyz language.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of the Kyrgyz Republic Askaraly Madaminov, Governor of Osh Region Elchibek Zhantaev, Vice-Rector of Osh State University Kursantbek Attokurov, and other intellectuals spoke at the official ceremony. They noted that President Tokayev’s book, which truthfully recounts the shared history of the two nations and the many trials experienced by their peoples during the 20th century, has a deep impact on the consciousness of the younger generation, helping them comprehend the essence of state and social processes and offering valuable guidance for the future.
Public and state figures of Kyrgyzstan, local intellectuals, and members of the diplomatic corps expressed profound appreciation and satisfaction with the publication of "Atam zhönündö bayan".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.11.2025, 17:32 96896
Kazakhstan to launch innovative mining industry development university
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Kazakhmys Corporation LLP signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish a new innovative university, Ulytau University, in Ulytau region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Minister Sayasat Nurbek and Chairman of the Board Nurakhmet Nuriev signed the document.
The project aims to develop the region’s scientific and educational infrastructure, train highly qualified specialists for the mining and metallurgical complex, and create a modern educational ecosystem. The new university will serve as a platform to integrate education, science, and industry into a single model, enhancing the economic and social potential of Ulytau region.
The university plans to collaborate with the Colorado School of Mines (USA) and Satbayev University in Kazakhstan. It will offer programs aligned with international standards and access to advanced research and technologies. The launch of academic programs is scheduled for the next academic year.
Its infrastructure includes an academic building, a dormitory for 140–150 students, a sports complex, and a modern R&D center for developing new technologies, conducting research, and projects to improve the efficiency of mineral extraction and processing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.11.2025, 21:40 207416
Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has entered the international TOP-500 ranking of the world’s most powerful supercomputers for the first time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of AI and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev on his official Instagram account.
According to the published data, the NIT JSC supercomputer has entered the TOP-100 and ranked 86th with a performance of 20.48 PFlop/s (Rmax). The system is listed in the ranking under the name Alem.Cloud (NITEC).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2025, 07:11 268116
Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste
Kazakhstan will establish a state organ responsible for radioactive waste management, Xinhua reported, citing Gumar Sergazin, deputy chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency.
Under a draft law, the new organ will oversee all issues related to the handling of radioactive waste, including transportation, processing and decontamination, said Sergazin.
It will also be in charge of the design and construction of a radioactive waste disposal site as well as radiation safety at the site, which is likely to be set at the Semipalatinsk test site, where half of about-8,300-square-km land is classified as contaminated, he said.
Currently, Kazakhstan has accumulated approximately 293 million cubic meters of radioactive waste, of which nearly 290 million are low-level radioactive.
Between 1949 and 1989, the Semipalatinsk test site in eastern Kazakhstan was one of the primary locations for the Soviet Union's above-ground and underground nuclear tests.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.11.2025, 20:14 282041
Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025
Images | kabar.kg
Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 - possible power outages warned for the week, kabar.kg cites gazetaexpress.com.
The sun erupted with a massive solar storm, the largest of the year, sending a wave of solar activity that could affect Earth as early as today.
A powerful X5.1 flare, which could disrupt satellites, high-frequency radio transmissions and high-altitude flights, erupted from the Sun today.
The storm caused a radiotelegraph outage in Europe and Africa around 5 a.m. ET, temporarily affecting aviation, shipping, emergency services, GPS, radar and satellite communications.
Space scientist Steph Yardley described this solar activity as "rare," noting that these extremely energetic particles from the Sun are so strong that they can be picked up by ground-based detectors.
Only 75 of these have been recorded since 1942," she wrote in X.
NOAA scientists are monitoring a possible solar coronal mass ejection (CME) - a large cloud of material and magnetic fields moving at about 3,000 miles per second.
If this mass is headed toward Earth, it could cause a severe geomagnetic storm, disrupting Earth's magnetic field overnight through Wednesday. Auroras could be seen as far away as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.
Power systems, GPS navigation and HF radio communications could be affected, NOAA warned in a statement.
Officials have declared a G3 Watch, warning that another CME from November 10 could reach the evening of November 11 and continue until November 12.
This outburst came from the sun AR4274, which has been very active in recent days, producing two other significant outbursts on November 9 and 10.
The Sun has temporary dark spots, cooler than the surrounding area, called sunspots, and they are the source of such eruptions.
Officials warn that high-energy particles from the Sun are triggering radiation warnings.
Passengers and crew on high-altitude polar flights may experience slightly higher radiation exposure, while satellites in low orbit, especially those over the poles, are susceptible to temporary electrical outages.
Today's outburst joins a series of powerful outbursts from sunspot AR4274, including an X1.7 on November 9 and an X1.2 on November 10.
Solar flares are classified by their X-ray brightness, as measured by satellites, and are divided into five main categories: A, B, C, M and X, from weakest to most powerful. Class X flares are the most powerful and can disrupt satellites, radio communications and high-altitude flights.
Solar activity is expected to remain high as AR4274 is still Earth-facing and unstable. There is a 75% chance of further M-class flares that could cause brief radio outages, HF communications outages, and minor geomagnetic storms.
There is also a 40% chance of another powerful X-class explosion, which could cause widespread radiotelegraphy disruptions, satellite and GPS outages, impact on electrical grids, and radiation hazards to astronauts and high-altitude flights.
Another sunspot, AR4276, may produce smaller outbursts with limited effects during its development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.11.2025, 09:11 299466
Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study
Images | Depositphotos
Microplastic pollution has become a widespread and pressing concern globally due to its increasing accumulation and hidden threat to human health, wildlife, and the environment. In recent years, there have been few reports on the invisible threat of microplastic exacerbated by paper cups and tea bags, which have attracted considerable public attention, Springer Nature Link reports.
The plastic coatings of paper cups degrade when exposed to hot water and releasing harmful compounds, such as vinyl chloride, styrene, benzotriazole, diethylhexyl phthalate, and diethyl phthalate into the beverage. Moreover, various ions (e.g., sulfate, nitrate, fluoride, chloride), organic compounds (e.g., naphthalene, butanone, hexanal), and toxic heavy metals leach into the beverage.
Similarly, certain tea bags release microplastic particles composed of polymers, such acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene, and nylon. These tea bags also release phthalates along with trace amounts of toxic metals including Cd, Co, Cr, and Ni. This study critically examines the overlooked presence and release of microplastics from paper cups and tea bags, particularly in the context of rising tea consumption in India. It aims to raise awareness and provide scientific insights into the potential health and environmental risks, highlighting the need for policy intervention and sustainable alternatives. This article delivers a comprehensive overview of the composition of paper cups and tea bags, along with the mechanisms through which microplastics and nanoplastics are released during the consumption of hot beverages. In addition, it offers current insights into the potential health risks associated with the ingestion of microplastics through tea consumption, as well as the broader environmental impacts.
The article also thoroughly discusses recent advancements in analytical detection and identification techniques, such as AFM, ATR-FTIR, micro-FTIR, Raman spectroscopy, Focal Plane Array (FPA)-Based Reflectance Micro-FT-IR, Py-GC-MS, and LC-MS/MS, used for the characterization of microplastics released from paper cups and tea bags. To enhance understanding of the issue, the article highlights the environmental consequences and health hazards posed by microplastics both during consumption and after the disposal of paper cups and tea bags. Furthermore, this review identifies key research gaps and presents recommendations to reduce the risk of microplastic ingestion from tea infused in paper cups or tea bags. The conclusions drawn from this study are crucial and may contribute significantly to addressing the problem of microplastic contamination from paper cups and tea bags.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
