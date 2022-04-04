How Almaty region will be divided

The akimat of the Almaty region has developed an Algorithm of actions for adoption of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the administrative-territorial structure. In addition, a working commission was created to divide the region, which included the heads of the relevant regional departments and territorial bodies. Akim of Almaty region Kanat Bozumbayev announced this today during an extraordinary session of the regional maslikhat, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the regional administration.

So, on the territory of the created Zhetysu region there will be 8 districts and 2 towns with 352 settlements, on the territory of the Almaty region - 9 districts and 1 city, which include 380 settlements.

Administrative-territorial changes will optimize the process of public administration, make it easier for citizens to travel to the regional center and back, will contribute to more effective regulation of internal migration and will give a powerful impetus to the development of the two regions," the regional akim noted.

According to Bozumbaev, a schematic map has been developed to date, indicating on it the new boundaries of administrative-territorial units, other geographical data that are important for resolving the issue. A new master plan and a detailed planning project for Kapshagay are being developed. Economic calculations were carried out and analytical material on the socio-economic development of the Almaty region and the Zhetysu region was prepared. Work has begun on the redistribution of the current staffing level and the identification of facilities for the placement of state bodies.

At the same time, the akim of the region voiced a number of problematic issues with financing arising in connection with the move. Including, rent of office premises, payment of relocation allowances, rental of housing for employees and their families. Currently, calculations are being made on these expenses and in the future a budget request will be submitted to allocate funds from the republican budget.

During the session of the maslikhat, the deputies unanimously supported the initiative of the President to divide the Almaty region into two, noting that this measure would allow the effective development of both regions.