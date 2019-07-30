How many people employed in Kazakhstan

First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Zhilkibayev told journalists about the changes to Yenbek (Labor) Government Program made after it was criticized by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Yenbek Program is mainly aimed at active measures to facilitate employment. This includes personnel training and retraining, issuance of grants and loans. In the first half of the year, 12,000 jobs were created thanks to the Yenbek Program," Yerzhan Zhilkibayev told a briefing at the Government.

In addition, he said that an employment-generation monitoring map was created.

According to him, the employment centers are switching over to a proactive format.

It is critical to effectively clarify our support measures. Unfortunately, many people are not aware of the support measures available within the Yenbek Program. They do not know how to get a grant or a loan," added Yerzhan Zhilkibayev.

The deputy minister also told reporters that special videos providing information on grants and loans are now posted on social media.

I think the abovementioned measures will improve the effectiveness of our program. And together with all government agencies, we aim at creating high-quality jobs at the local level," said Yerzhan Zhilkibayev.

As it was stated, according to the statistics, Kazakhstan’s labor market is now represented by around 8.7 million employed people.

We have pledged to reduce the unemployment rate by 0.1 percent a year, i.e. we are to create 370,000 new jobs every year. 14 government programs are being implemented to create jobs in Kazakhstan. These are Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher, to name but a few," the deputy minister clarified.

