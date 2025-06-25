How soon can Kazakhstan expect Starlink access

Tell a friend

Air Astana plans to resume flights to the Middle Eastern countries starting June 25, 2025, provided that there is official announcement of a ceasefire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the airline’s press service.





In case of further escalation of the conflict, the flights to the Middle East will be cancelled from June 25.





Flights to Dubai and Doha from Almaty are scheduled to depart with a delay, the company says. Passengers are requested to monitor flight status on the airline’s official website.





Air Astana continues to monitor the situation and assures passengers that safety remains its top priority.





Contacts:





+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)

+7 7172 584477 (24/7)

+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)





Flight delay hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)

WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)

Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)