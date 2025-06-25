18.06.2025, 18:40 16861
How soon can Kazakhstan expect Starlink access
Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Zhaslan Madiyev announced when Starlink Internet will become available to Kazakhstani users, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As for satellite connectivity, I’ve already mentioned the need to develop both satellite and fiber-optic infrastructure. Starlink is set to launch in full across the country in the third quarter of this year, making the service accessible to all citizens. The company is currently finalizing pricing and addressing technical aspects, including the construction of a landing station and point of presence. Satellite internet will be up and running by Q3," Madiyev said during the Majilis session.
The minister added that while this type of internet will be somewhat more expensive than fiber-optic options, citizens will still have the freedom to choose what suits them best.
24.06.2025, 18:36 7391
Air Astana unveils Middle East flights status for June 25
Air Astana plans to resume flights to the Middle Eastern countries starting June 25, 2025, provided that there is official announcement of a ceasefire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the airline’s press service.
In case of further escalation of the conflict, the flights to the Middle East will be cancelled from June 25.
Flights to Dubai and Doha from Almaty are scheduled to depart with a delay, the company says. Passengers are requested to monitor flight status on the airline’s official website.
Air Astana continues to monitor the situation and assures passengers that safety remains its top priority.
Contacts:
+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
+7 7172 584477 (24/7)
+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)
Flight delay hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
24.06.2025, 16:46 4461
Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict
Kazakhstani air companies canceled flights to the cities of Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
As of 09:00 am. on June 24, 2025, several countries imposed restrictions or fully closed their airspace for civil aviation due to the escalation of the military and political situation in the Middle East.
Threats of weapon use, navigation system glitches, heightened air defense activity and high risks for civil aviation operations forced to take these measures.
Largest international airlines such as Air France-KLM, United, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Air Canada also canceled or suspended flights to Dubai, Doha and Riyadh.
As of June 24, 2025 Air Astana canceled Dubai-Astana (KC205/206), Dubai-Almaty (C897/898), and Doha-Shymkent (KC551/552) flights, while SCAT canceled Doha-Astana (DV5250/5251) and Doha-Almaty (DV5245/5246) flights.
Qatar Airways also canceled Doha-Almaty (QR389/390; QR391/392) flights.
Air Astana launched help.airastana.com hotline at the following numbers:
+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
+7 7172 584477 (24/7)
+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)
+7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
Contacts of SCAT air company:
+7 (725-29) 9-88-80
+7 (701-73) 8-25-76
Passengers may also contact the Operational center of the Kazakh Aviation Administration at +7 (717-27) 9-82-15
24.06.2025, 11:52 4266
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025
Kazakhstan’s female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva received a unique invitation to compete at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 set to take place on July 16-20 in Las Vegas, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A 21-year-old girl receives an invitation for the closed men's super-tournament with the participation of Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura and other top chess players of the world? Sounds like an unrealistic dream…, wrote Bibisara on her Facebook account.
Bibisara is the third women in the history to join the world’s top male chess players at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour after Judit Polgár and Hou Yifan.
To note, Bibisara Assaubayeva is the second female grandmaster from Kazakhstan.
24.06.2025, 08:38 4751
MFA advices Kazakhstanis to reconsider travel plans to Middle East
The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a travel advisory for Kazakhstani nationals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Amid rapidly deteriorating military-political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly advices nationals of Kazakhstan to reconsider their travel plans to the Middle East countries. A comprehensive assessment of the situation and potential risks is underway; coordination activities are being carried out with government agencies and foreign partners concerned, reads the statement.
A number of the countries in the Middle East imposed temporary restrictions on the use of their airspace, leading to flight cancellations and delays.
In this regard, the Foreign Ministry recommends Kazakhstani nationals, staying in the Middle East, especially in Qatar and the UAE, to exercise vigilance and follow strictly all precautionary measures of the local authorities; avoid mass events and keep away from military facilities; closely follow information, distributed by official bodies of host countries and foreign institutions of Kazakhstan; regularly check the status of booked flights and possible routes out; keep in touch with the embassies of Kazakhstan.
All of the Ministry’s diplomatic institutions in the Middle East countries operate as usual, constantly monitoring developments and providing round-the-clock consular and legal assistance to Kazakhstani nationals, says the statement.
20.06.2025, 15:37 50991
Nvidia-powered supercomputer to be installed in Almaty
Kazakhtelecom JSC is set to begin installing a next-generation supercomputer powered by the Nvidia H200 platform at its data center in Almaty in the near future, Kazinform News Agency quotes the company’s CEO, Bagdat Mussin, as saying.
Our Nvidia H200-based supercomputer has already arrived in the country. We’ll begin installation at the Kazakhtelecom data center in Almaty very soon. It should be up and running in about 10 days. No exaggeration - this is a powerhouse: 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory," Bagdat Mussin posted on Instagram.
He highlighted the supercomputer will be available to government agencies, national companies, and corporate clients. It will enable a wide range of advanced capabilities, including:
- simulating man-made disasters and risks well before they happen
- forecasting urban traffic patterns years ahead
- helping doctors diagnose diseases faster by analyzing large datasets
- training large language models that understand the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context
- independently launching AI products without relying on foreign servers.
Kazakhtelecom has become the first official partner of tech giant Nvidia in Central Asia," Bagdat Mussin added.
20.06.2025, 12:43 50761
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier suspends flights from Atyrau to Dubai
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana temporarily suspends its flights from Atyrau to Dubai beginning from June 28, due to significant increase in flight time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The airline will continue operating flights to Dubai from Astana and Almaty bypassing the territories of Iran and Iraq.
The passengers of suspended flights will be offered free rebooking for flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai or other destinations from Atyrau, or full refund for airfare," the airline says.
13.06.2025, 16:30 123121
Air Astana, FlyArystan flights to bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace
Air Astana and FlyArystan aircraft will reroute to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Air Astana group of companies informs passengers of changes to certain scheduled and charter flight routes operated by Air Astana and FlyArystan, due to the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace," the airline said in a statement.
Flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Medina will be rerouted to bypass the airspace over Iran and Iraq.
The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will promptly inform passengers of any further updates.
We strongly advise passengers to check their flight status, as departure and arrival times may be subject to change," Air Astana emphasized.
13.06.2025, 12:51 120746
Embassy issues advisory for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel
Amid escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tel Aviv issued recommendations for all nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Israel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Embassy advises to comply with the directives of the Home Front Command and exercise increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor latest news and stay in contact with the Kazakh Embassy.
The Embassy launched hotline service for the citizens of Kazakhstan:
- +972 (3) 503 78 85 (reception)
- +972 53 635 19 83 (mobile, WhatsApp)
- +972 55 273 38 13 (mobile, WhatsApp)
- +7 700 111 31 96 (WhatsApp).
Earlier it was reported that Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran on Friday.
