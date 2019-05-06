Kazakh President charged to allot KZT 29 bln for school construction in Almaty rgn

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has charged to allocate KZT 29 billion for the construction of 20 schools in Almaty region in 2020-2021, the Akorda Twitter account reads.

Our main goal is to improve the quality of life. We should solve the problems of dangerous school buildings and three-shift education. The region lacks 20 schools. It is crucial to allot KZT 29 billion in 2020-2021," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his working trip to Almaty region.

Besides, the Head of State stressed the lack of healthcare manpower in the region. He stressed the need to encourage young specialists to move to the rural areas and continue providing them with necessary conditions.

As earlier reported, the Head of State is expected to visit industrial, socio-cultural facilities, meet with public and entrepreneurs.

Besides, the President is to attend strategic command and staff exercises Aibalta 2019.

