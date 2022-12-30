Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver
Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity
The results of the inspection will be announced additionally," he said.
1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau," he noted.
Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister," the President said.
Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Of course, information security is one of our priority objectives. But restrictions may be imposed on a court decision only. If violations are recorded by a decision of a court, this decision must be executed. Presently, we are carrying out general monitoring. Many issues in this area are within the scope of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said Kydyrali on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.
The Ministry does not handle this issue on his own. If there’s a court decision, we will work on it," he added.
Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea
Issues of preserving seals are of importance. As part of the tasks of the Head of State works are ongoing to create a state natural reserve in the Caspian Sea," said Kazakh minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources Serikkali Brekeshev.
Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau
We hope the tomb will be helpful for the archaeologists in their research activities," the workers say.
University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey
