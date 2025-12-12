Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

On the eve of the 34th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, a solemn ceremony was held at the United Nations Office at Geneva to mark the reopening of the renovated Kazakh Room, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Opening remarks were delivered by Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations Kairat Torebayev; Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya; and Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniels. The honored guest was the renowned Kazakh singer, Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, and IOM Global Goodwill ambassador, Dimash Qudaibergen.





The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and members of the Kazakh diaspora.





"Kazakh Room is not just a meeting room; it is a symbol of Kazakhstan’s commitment to multilateralism, dialogue, and peace. We are pleased to open its doors today together with Dimash - a voice that unites millions of people around the world", ­ - K. Torebayev noted in his remarks.





During the ceremony, IOM Deputy Director General U.Daniels officially announced the appointment of D.Qudaibergen as an IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador. Dimash is also one of the first Goodwill Ambassadors of Kazakhstan under the national project of the same name launched in 2024.





Addressing the guests, D.Qudaibergen emphasized that music is a universal language understood by everyone without translation. He warmly spoke about his fans - the Dears - who learn Kazakh songs, play national instruments, travel to Kazakhstan, and sincerely discover its culture. According to the artist, this inspires him to carry a message of peace, kindness, and unity.





Guests were shown singer’s video "Kieli Meken" as well as an IOM video about his work as a Goodwill Ambassador. At the end of the ceremony, guests were offered traditional Kazakh treats.