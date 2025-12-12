This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the World Meteorological Organization Strengthen Cooperation in Climate Resilience
relevant news
Kazakhstan and World Health Organization Strengthen Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Establishing New Academic and Research Alliances Discussed in Istanbul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the International Labour Organization Strengthen Strategic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Shymkent Youth Theatre Won the Grand Prix at the International Sahara Festival
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Oman are Developing Cultural Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two strong class M flares were recorded on the Sun
A double strong M flare in area 4299 (formerly 4274) in the center of the disk after several days of silence. In the left (red) video, one can observe the ignition of extended flash ribbons on the surface of the Sun - a sign of a large mass ejection," the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.12.2025, 14:08Türkiye’s Konya Province has Expressed Interest in Opening Joint Enterprises in Kazakhstan 11.12.2025, 19:5618371Kazakhstan Invited the Green Climate Fund Head to the Regional Climate Summit in Astana 11.12.2025, 20:0017716Kazakhstan and Montenegro Expand Interparliamentary Relations 11.12.2025, 17:1217351Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran make Joint Statement 11.12.2025, 11:4414671Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva 05.12.2025, 18:21144976Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10132166Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121901Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120831New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120771Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291386Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277236Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40217001Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177471Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 12.11.2025, 15:00170686Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products