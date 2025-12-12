Kazakhstan and the World Meteorological Organization Strengthen Cooperation in Climate Resilience

Tell a friend

At the headquarters of the World Meteorological Organization, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO, Ambassador Kairat Torebayev, met with the Secretary-General of the WMO, Celeste Saulo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WMO, including joint regional initiatives, strengthening national hydrometeorological capacity, Kazakhstan’s engagement in global climate efforts, and the implementation of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative. Special attention was given to preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit 2026, which will take place in Kazakhstan.





K.Torebayev conveyed an official invitation from the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WMO Secretary-General to participate in the Summit. It was noted that the involvement of the WMO and the personal presence of S.Saulo would play an essential role in advancing regional efforts on climate resilience and early warning systems for natural hazards.





The parties also discussed the potential participation of the WMO in thematic summit sessions dedicated to strengthening early warning systems in Central Asia, including cooperation with national meteorological services and UN system partners.





S.Saulo commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to enhance regional collaboration in climate security and expressed her readiness to continue working closely across all areas of the shared agenda.