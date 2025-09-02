Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day

Images | Depositphotos

On September 1, Kazakhstan traditionally celebrates Knowledge Day, which marks the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev, speaking at a government meeting, shared that more than 4.1 million pupils will study at over 8,000 schools across the country in the 2025-2026 academic year. According to him, 341,000 children will start school for the first time, while 232,000 students will move on to grade 11.





The new school year also brings several important innovations. Lessons on personal safety are being introduced across all levels of education and will be held weekly in the format of short homeroom sessions. These lessons will teach children the basics of safe behavior, such as remembering emergency numbers, rules at playgrounds, and how to react when meeting strangers or stray animals.





Older students will learn about bullying, cyberbullying, and the risks of dangerous online trends, while high school and college students will explore topics including financial literacy, online data protection, and safe employment practices. In addition, elements of artificial intelligence have been integrated into the curriculum through digital literacy and computer science subjects.