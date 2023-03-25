21.03.2023, 10:05 461
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
People of Kazakhstan are celebrating today Nauryz Meiramy, spring holiday, the Day of Spring Equinox, Kazinform reports.
From the ancient times, Nauryz has been embodying wellbeing and renovation.
Nauryz is the holiday that has reached us from the remote past. It is believed that Nauryz Meiramy, the celebration of which begins on the day of spring equinox - March 21, was celebrated back in the days of the ancient kings of Persia. It is widely believed that Nauryz began to be celebrated approximately in the 4th-6th centuries BC, during Shah Jamshid reign. Some sources say that Nauryz has the history of about 4-5 millennia.
Kazakhstan has been observing Nauryz since 1999. March 21,22,23 are days off. In 2009 Nauryz was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative List. A year later the UN General Assembly declared March 21st as the International Day of Nauryz (Novruz).
The main dish served during Nauryz is Nauryz kozhe, which traditionally includes seven ingredients symbolizing seven elements of life. They are water, meat, salt, fat, flour, cereal and milk. Seven ingredients symbolize seven virtues, such as joy, success, intelligence, health, wealth, agility, growth and divine protection.
Traditionally on the eve of Nauryz, one should repay debts, forgive offenses - i.e, leave all the troubles in the old year and forget about the bad. During Nauryz Meiramy, people visit relatives, friends, and welcome guests.
In general, about 300mln people celebrate Nauryz. In 2001, Nauryz was declared the state holiday of Kazakhstan. Since 2009, it has been celebrated for three consecutive days.
14.03.2023, 09:35 25731
Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday
n this day, people congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, exchange warm wishes and pay the tribute of respect to the older generation
Today the people of Kazakhstan celebrate Korisu or Amal spring holiday. On this day, people congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, exchange warm wishes and pay the tribute of respect to the older generation, Kazinform reports.
Every year, the residents of western regions put on their traditional clothes and congratulate each other on the spring holiday.
The Day of Equinox comes on March 22, but western Kazakhstan celebrates this day on March 14.
Korisu holiday gains popularity in all regions of Kazakhstan today. It is widely celebrated by the Kazakhs living in Syrdarya, Kostanay and Torgay regions as well as those living in Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Orenburg regions of Russia.
The main requirement of Amal is to show respect for the elders, take care of the younger ones, support for the weak, and assisting the poor. On this day, young people greet the elders, shake hands and hug each other. Aksakals (respected elders) bless the youth. This is the day of greeting - a holiday of brotherhood, modesty, and charity.
09.03.2023, 19:40 39686
Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant
Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov won a $550,000 worth grant from Microsoft for Startups for their startup project based on AI, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Whoock is a website generator and editor enabling to develop a full-fledged service for clients based on text messages. It can create a fully functional website with modern design. Creation of a site is done through conversation with AI to fulfil a client’s requests," say the young developers.
The project targets growing business and startups at their early stage looking for a prototype or a site. Following the beta launch, Arsen and Vladimir plan to add a web-app development function to their service.
The platform on average generates a full website in a minute and a half. We’re planning the launch for the next week. Everyone will have free and limitless access to the platform," they say.
The young developers are planning to spend the money won for further upgrading their project.
09.03.2023, 16:11 39786
Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye
The awards were handed over by the Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, Sergei Khoroshun
A solemn ceremony of awarding the Berkut airline personnel for rescuing people in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The personnel of the Berkut airline, a subordinate organization of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, received today thank-you letters and Yeren enbegi ushin medals on behalf of the Kazakh President for joining the rescue operation in Türkiye and Syria.
The awards were handed over by the Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Affairs Administration, Sergei Khoroshun.
The personnel of the Berkut airline actively joined the liquidation of the aftermath of destructive quakes occurred in Türkiye, operated flights carrying humanitarian cargo, search and rescue teams, and the Emergency Situations Ministry’s equipment," said Khorushin at the ceremony.
Crew members of IL 76 aircraft pilot-instructor Nurzhan Ospankulov and pilot Nikolai Gudeev were awarded Yeren enbegi ushin (For Distinguished Labor) medals.
17 personnel of the Berkut airline’s flight unit delivered cargo and equipment to the provinces hit hard by devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.
Two strong earthquakes of magnitude of over 7 jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye, on February 6, 2023. Hundreds of aftershocks were recorded following tremors in 10 provinces of the country as well as the neighboring counties, including Syria. The latest data indicate the death toll from the massive quakes surpassed 46,000.
03.03.2023, 08:47 61696
Unique Kazakh art project "World Painting" presented at UN Geneva
The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva
An international social art project "World Painting" was presented on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the Palais des Nations, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The event organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva, was attended by high representatives of international organizations and foreign ministers, as well as representatives of NGOs, media and guests of Geneva.
Thanks to its peacekeeping mission of promoting peace, mutual respect and tolerance, the "World Painting" has already united more than 2,000 people who took part in its creation.
The opening ceremony was attended by the authors of the project - well-known Kazakh civil activists and producers Daut Shaikhislamov and Dana Ormanbayeva.
Director of the United Nations Library in Geneva Francesco Pisano participated as a guest of honor, and added to the canvas. He noted that the project was a reflection of principles enshrined in the UN Charter such as mutual respect between the people of our planet without discrimination and exclusion.
As the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev underlined in his remarks, the project clearly proves that all the residents of the planet, regardless of skin color, religion or place of origin, dream of living in harmony and peace. This corresponds to the values of the UN, and therefore makes it symbolic to present the "World Painting" on the sidelines of the main global human rights platform on the eve of the anniversary of Kazakhstan's joining the UN.
For reference: The "World Painting" project was launched on October 28, 2021 at the World EXPO 2020 in Dubai. In February 2022, the "World Painting" broke the Guinness World record as an art project, in which the largest number of people took part, passing the brush from one to another. Both ordinary people and celebrities such as musicians, actors, politicians and sports stars, took part in the project. The exhibition is on display at the UN Office in Geneva from February 27 to March 2, 2023.
01.03.2023, 07:45 70286
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day
The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day on March 1, Kazinform reports.
The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016. On March 1, 1995, the decree was signed to establish the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.
Gratitude Day symbolizes the unity of the multiethnic country. It is called to promote tolerance, respect, and amiability to each other, and strengthen interfaith consent and interethnic relations in Kazakhstan.
Various sports and cultural events are to be held countrywide. For example, the Kazakh capital is set to host exhibitions, and master classes for children and school students to promote traditions and learn to express gratitude. A roundtable is expected today to bring together members of the People’s Assembly, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of state bodies, ethnic and cultural societies, and mass media.
28.02.2023, 09:57 71446
Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty
Oman’s Salam Air is set to launch its first flight from Muscat to Almaty route on July 1, 2023. The flight will be operated twice a week (on Thursday and Sunday) by A-320neo and A-321neo aircraft, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The flights are expected to boost trade-economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Salam Air is Muscat-based low-cost carrier, which started operating in 2016.
The company’s international destinations include around 20 countries such as Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri-Lanka, India, etc.
21.02.2023, 13:27 102721
1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren
Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren. The winners will defend the country’s colors at the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships in Houston, the U.S., Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.
The championships will offer competitions in three age categories: the FIRST LEGO League Explore for children aged 6-10 years old, the FIRST LEGO League Challenge for ages ranging from 10 to 16, and the FIRST Tech Challenge for 12-18 years old.
The preliminary rounds of the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships took place in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Uralsk cities bringing together over 2,000 pupils.
Over the past three years over 3,000 robotic science classes were unveiled countrywide with over 2,000 teachers passing robotics courses. Last October the Kazakh schoolchildren won top honors at the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Geneva. Later, Shymkent pupils for the first time ever took second place at the International Robot Olympiad in Dortmund.
20.02.2023, 18:25 103751
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye, Aibek Smadiyarov, the Ministry's official spokesperson, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye. Whereabouts of more than 190 of our nationals found themselves in a disaster zone were tracked as a result of the ministry's work," said Smadiyarov.
He went on to say that buses transporting Kazakh nationals to safe places in Ankara and Istanbul as well as food supply and accommodation were provided with support of the country's diplomats given the destroyed infrastructure and the emergency condition of buildings.
78 Kazakh nationals found themselves in disaster zones willing to return home were airlifted in Almaty and Astana. 24 Kyrgyz and Turkish citizens, family members of those Kazakhstanis returned home, were also transported," said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
